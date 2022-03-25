The Stinger…I’ll Eat and Drink to That!

Nestled inside the lobby at The Intercontinental Hotel, 300 West 44th Street is The Stinger a boutique bar and restaurant. The Stinger is actually quite large, which I really didn’t discover until the next morning. There is a nice gas fireplace on one wall and it feels quite spacious and intimate.

I was running late and was meeting my guest for dinner, but I needed to check into the hotel. Due to the delay, we really only had about an hour to relax, eat and enjoy. Needless to say I was stressed to the max as my matinee ran way over and our reservations were for 5 and I was let out at 5:15.

Jeffrey picked a table in the lounge which was inviting and comfortable. We ordered 2 Sidecar’s ($26 a piece) made with Hennessy Privilege V.S.O.P Cognac & Cointreau Orange Liqueur shaken with fresh lemon juice, half-rimmed raw sugar, served up. These drinks took the edge off and were so refreshing. I hadn’t had a Sidecar for about 30 years and I am asking myself why did it take so long, as this drink was perfectly relaxing. The portions was seriously generous and the drink was a real drink, not a water downed version. For those looking for a before or after show cocktail this is the perfect place to hang.

For dinner we ordered a Burrata Di Bufala ($26) Baby Arugula, Oven-Dried Tomatoes, Aged Balsamic Vinegar to share. The Bufala was freshly made and the salad was authentic and bountiful.

I ordered the Cabernet-Braised Short Ribs ($38). This was served with Soft Polenta and Caramelized Onions. The ribs melted in my mouth and the polenta was creamy and was excellent.

My guest had the Grilled Mediterranean Bronzino ($36) with Spinach, Charred Lemon Vinaigrette and Sicilian Chilis. Jeff was so delighted with his dish, as he was silent.

Both dishes were beautifully served.

Now The Stinger’s menu is very limited, as there is only a chicken dish and a steak, but for what they do, the quality is marvelous.

Neil our server was amazing, fast and informative. When my guest wanted a dessert in which there is no menu, he offered a Tiramisu and a Cheese Cake. We ordered the Cheese Cake which came with fresh berries and chocolate sauce.

We made our show and were satisfied and sated.

The Stinger is open Tuesday–Saturday 5pm–12 midnight (Last food serving 11:00pm).

The next morning we decided to try the breakfast. This time I saw that the restaurant had a restaurant side, that is spacious, inviting and comfortable.

Breakfast is served daily 7am – 11 am. There is a Continual ($26.99) and the Full American ($29.99). This includes a Selection of Two Eggs any style or Omelet, Breakfast Potato, Apple Wood Smoked Bacon, Butter Croissant, Juice, Illy Coffee and Dammann Frères Teas. I had orange juice, an Ice coffee and 2 eggs over easy.

Jeff had a vegetable omelette, tomato juice and hot coffee.

On the table were the cutest condiments of jelly’s and tabasco, which added to the ambiance.

We never had to ask for more coffee or juice. The platters were so exquistely fresh and flavorful. I normally do not eat breakfast as I do not like spending the day feeling full and bloated. I realized after eating the breakfast and the dinner I was not bloated, my stomach was normal and I just felt pleasantly satisfied. This is how organic, fresh clean food leaves you feeling.

Kudos to the chef and The Stinger for putting your guests health first.

If you are looking to book a Tony party, a special occasion, or entertain clients there are private dining rooms and The Stinger is available for full buyouts or semi-private events.

If you want to impress I recommend The Stinger for convince and its perfect location.