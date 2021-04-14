The Story of Harlem’s Numbers Game

The numbers game, or as it is otherwise known, the numbers racket, the Italian lottery, or the daily number, has a long and exciting history dating back to its conception in Harlem in the 1920s. For a long while, the influence of the numbers game was undeniable on the streets of Harlem. While the game no longer retains its power across 110 Street, its influence can be seen in other gambling games. This guide is here to help you learn more about Harlem’s famous numbers game’s history and legacy.

A Little History of Harlem’s Numbers

At the start of the 20th century, Harlem was home to the Sicilian Mafia and a few other Italian organized crime groups. The organized crime groups in Harlem refused to compete with other mobs that were operating in New York at the time. Rather than partaking in some of the more popular mob behaviors at the time, the gangs in Harlem focused their attention on the numbers game.

The numbers game was a gambling scheme that worked in a similar way to how that lottery runs today. People could partake in the numbers game from several locations around Harlem. In fact, by 1925, there were thirty banks for numbers in Harlem, which were big enough to collect bets for a very large surrounding area.

Researchers believe that by the 1950s, billions of dollars were circulated in the number racket. The scale and popularity of the numbers games meant that the organizers, known as the numbers bosses became powerful and extremely wealthy. One of the most famous of the numbers bosses was Madame Stephanie St. Clair, who boasted the moniker “the Queen of the Policy Rackets”. So valuable were the numbers rackets that Madame Stephanie St. Clair personally fought a gun battle with the mobster Dutch Schultz over the control of the numbers game trade.

The popularity of the numbers game in Harlem began to die down with the state lottery’s introduction. This alternative was legal but offered lower pay-outs and, unlike the winnings of a numbers game, required recipients to pay taxes on the gains. While the numbers game in its original form is no longer in operation, its influence is still visible in other gambling games being played today.

The Legacy of the Numbers Game

Variations of the numbers game are still being played today in many different locations. Online casinos like luckynuggetcasino feature games that are inspired by Harlem’s numbers game with games called Keno, which plays like a cross of Harlem’s numbers and an ancient Chinese gambling game.

The legacy of the numbers game is not limited to gambling houses’ confines; in fact, many state lotteries today offer a game of a very similar style. State lotteries often have ‘daily numbers’ games, which take direct inspiration from Harlem’s numbers. The New York Lottery and Pennsylvania Lottery even use the names Numbers and Daily Number to describe their offerings. Although the forms of play are now altered, Harlem’s numbers game’s legacy lives on in some of the most popular gambling games played across the world every day.