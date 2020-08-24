The “Suite” Life Artois Brings Much Needed Summer Bliss to Travel Lovers

Cool thing of the week alert!

Hotel Artois @Home is accepting limited reservations for September 2. Walk-ins are welcome, so anyone across the country can try their hand at snagging a stay with Stella Artois over the next two weeks.

“For many people, our homes became ‘the office’ this year, so it can be hard to embrace it as a comparable location to the faraway summer getaway you were envisioning,” said Lara Krug, VP of Marketing, Stella Artois. “With the Hotel Artois @Home, we hope to inspire people with ways to escape to a daydreamy state of mind from the cool comfort of their own homes with some epic treats courtesy of Stella.”

Exclusive guests of the Hotel Artois @Home will live in the lap of luxury and receive bespoke, once-in-a-lifetime hotel perks – delivered by a staff of well-known names and brand fans – while enjoying the comfort of sleeping in their own beds. Here’s a look at what guests can expect during a stay at the Hotel Artois @Home:

A “white glove” welcome: The premium experience begins at check-in with a door-side, contactless delivery of the guest’s personalized itinerary, mini bar with luxury snacks, and a custom room service care package.

The best wakeup call ever from Liev Schreiber: After a tranquil slumber, arise to the sound of Liev’s iconic voice, but beware of his in-character follow up call if you don’t get out of bed with his first ring.

Personalized experiences from a well-connected concierge, Blake Griffin: There is never a dull moment at the Hotel Artois @Home, and Blake makes sure of that by leveraging expert influencers to deliver curated activities for guests such as a cool mixology class, an intimate yoga session or getting a caricature portrait drawn during their stay.

Room service from Eva Longoria: When guests are ready for best-in-class dining, Eva will work with local chefs in the winners’ cities to recreate one of her signature dishes, inspired by her aunt’s Arroz Con Pollo recipe, to be delivered doorside.

High tea with bartender, Andy Cohen: Guests get an exclusive virtual one-on-one with Andy who will spill entertaining celebrity secrets and gossip from their favorite shows, while sharing a Stella Artois.

Prefer to spend the day savoring an ice cold Stella, instead of refreshing the portal? Follow @StellaArtois on Twitter for opportunities to use #HotelArtois to receive hints about when reservations will open.

Check out Andy Cohen’s Hotel Artois Happy Hour Hits on Spotify. Best savored with a Stella Artois, the list includes Andy’s go-to summer hits to feel like he’s at a fabulous hotel on vacation… at home.

“I had a phenomenal time at Hotel Artois @Home,” stated Cohen.

