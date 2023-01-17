The Surprising Benefits of Cognitive Behaviour Therapy for Mental Health

It’s easy to develop feelings, patterns and ways of thinking that work against us in everyday life. But they don’t have to take control. With targeted, goal-oriented treatment like cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), it’s possible to break free from the patterns that don’t serve us and create positive ones in their place.

Let’s discuss more below.

What Is Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT)?

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, otherwise known as CBT, is a form of psychotherapy focused on addressing one’s own self-destructive thoughts and behaviours. CBT works to help individuals identify and modify any inaccurate or distorted thinking in their lives in favour of healthier habits.

While originally conceptualised in the 1960s, CBT has grown increasingly relevant over the past few decades. Extensive research into the treatment has found it to be effective in addressing a variety of mental health issues, and as a result, one of the most popular forms of psychotherapy used today.

How Does CBT Work?

In a broad sense, there isn’t anything particularly unique about CBT. It doesn’t involve any fancy equipment or magic wands – simply conversation, like many other forms of therapy. Where it differs however, is in its focus.

CBT centres around the idea of helping individuals identify and understand their own thoughts, feelings and behaviours, both past and present. By doing this, they can gain insight into why their behaviour or feelings may have changed, how their thoughts might be impacting them, and how they can modify their thoughts and behaviours to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

What Can CBT Be Used to Treat With

CBT can be a helpful tool in managing several common mental health disorders, including Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), anxiety disorder, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) and psychosis.

The Benefits of CBT

CBT has popularised over the past few decades due to its impressive list of benefits. Let’s take a look at some of the most important.

Rationalised Emotions: CBT helps individuals to look at their emotions more objectively, allowing them to gain a better understanding of why they feel the way that they do.

Improved Coping Skills: By learning how to identify and manage their thoughts and emotions, individuals gain improved coping skills which can help them manage their emotions

Increased Self-Awareness: CBT enables individuals to become more aware of their thoughts, feelings and behaviours, which can help them to better understand why they may be feeling a certain way.

Improved Stress Management: CBT can help individuals to manage their stress levels more effectively, allowing them to better cope with difficult emotions and situations.

Whether it’s used as therapy for anxiety, BPD, PTSD or any other mental health struggle, cognitive behavioural therapy is an excellent resource those who are struggling can use to better manage their symptoms.

Of course, it’s important to consult with a professional before beginning any form of mental health treatment. If you’re considering CBT as an option, it’s best to speak with your doctor or therapist first. They’ll be able to explain the treatment to you in further detail and decide if it’s the right option for you.