Food and Drink

The Sweet Life – Manhattan Gets Southern Comfort in Style at Sweetbriar

The Sweet Life – Manhattan Gets Southern Comfort in Style at Sweetbriar

Every New Yorker thinks they have experience it all.Well, I am here to tell you that there is one thing that you need a lesson on.

Question:

How do you define sweetbriar?

Answer:

On Old World rose with stout recurved prickles and white to deep rosy-pink single flowers. Or if you are lucky to experience it – the definition of one of Manhattan’s most amazing restaurants around.

This lively modern American restaurant Sweetbriar bridges the gap between contemporary cuisine and classic favorites. Executive Chef Bryce Shuman harnesses live-fire cooking and the chaos of New York to create fresh seasonal dishes with impeccable, yet simple presentations. What he creates is beautiful chaos.

]

VISIT TODAY FOR THE BEST MEAL AROUND

127 E 27th St,
New York, NY 10016
212-204-0225
info@sweetbriarnyc.com

Monday to Sunday
5:30 pm – 10:30 pm

 

Related Items
Food and Drink

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Fantastic Food News in December

ElizaBeth TaylorDecember 7, 2022
Read More

Countdown to Christmas: Vignoli Italian Food Anthology Flavors of Fruit

Suzanna BowlingNovember 25, 2022
Read More

Brooklyn Deli Opens In Times Square and Offers The Willy Loman Reuben

Suzanna BowlingNovember 18, 2022
Read More

Count Down To Thanksgiving: Bourbon Pecan Pie With Or Without Chocolate

Suzanna BowlingNovember 18, 2022
Read More

Winter Village at Bryant Park Part 2: Food, Gifts, Events

Suzanna BowlingNovember 17, 2022
Read More

Count Down To Thanksgiving: Pumpkin Cheesecake

Suzanna BowlingNovember 17, 2022
Read More

Count Down To Thanksgiving: Time To Make a Reservation

Suzanna BowlingNovember 13, 2022
Read More

Count Down To Thanksgiving: Free Thanksgiving Cooking Class

Suzanna BowlingNovember 12, 2022
Read More

Count Down To Thanksgiving: Giving

Suzanna BowlingNovember 11, 2022
Read More