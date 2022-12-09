Every New Yorker thinks they have experience it all.Well, I am here to tell you that there is one thing that you need a lesson on.

Question:

How do you define sweetbriar?

Answer:

On Old World rose with stout recurved prickles and white to deep rosy-pink single flowers. Or if you are lucky to experience it – the definition of one of Manhattan’s most amazing restaurants around.

This lively modern American restaurant Sweetbriar bridges the gap between contemporary cuisine and classic favorites. Executive Chef Bryce Shuman harnesses live-fire cooking and the chaos of New York to create fresh seasonal dishes with impeccable, yet simple presentations. What he creates is beautiful chaos.

VISIT TODAY FOR THE BEST MEAL AROUND

127 E 27th St,

New York, NY 10016

212-204-0225

info@sweetbriarnyc.com

Monday to Sunday

5:30 pm – 10:30 pm