The Take Down of NYC Continues

Black Lives Matter. Brutality is unacceptable, but so is violence and the inciting of destruction. Will it take the looting of every store to stop this madness? After stores, what next…apartments, homes?

I could not say it better than this women, who had the courage to set the record straight to the looters. Her message it heartbreaking and it is real.

And what is Mayor Bill de Blasio doing to protect the business owners and it’s citizens….not enough! He turned down curfews until Gov. Andrew Cuomo over rode him. He praises his daughter for being part of this madness.

We went from an 11pm to an 8pm curfew, but the violence starts at sundown. They need the cover of darkness. Gov. Cuomo again offered the services of the New York State Police and the National Guard to help police the city, an offer de Blasio has steadfastly refused.

When will this end, when the city is burnt to the ground? And tell me what will this have accomplished?

Stores under attack tonight were Zara in lower Manhattan, Nordstrom Rack on 31st Street and 6th Avenue, Times Square, Verizon store at Fulton Street, Canal Street, Trump Tower, JCPenny’s and so many more. SoHo has been taped off they ravaged that community and it has been severely damaged, but it was nothing like the previous night and that is suppose to bring the residences of Manhattan comfort? Residents wake up to scenes that looked like a tornado has struck, with debris, smashed glass and the contents of neighborhood stores strewn across streets. They spent the night in fear. I have several friend who have live in Soho and have lived there before the area was chic. They have been so terrified that now they are all thinking of leaving this city, that they love.

There have been over 500 burglary arrests and that is just what is being reported. There have been over 790 deaths and that is just what is being reported. The night before Police Commissioner Dermot Shea stated that more than 700 people were arrested last night for looting and attacks on NYPD officers.

Former NYPD detective Pat Brosnan, stated “I’ve got to be honest. I can’t take it. It’s so, so bad”.

A video shared on the Sergeants Benevolent Association’s (SBA’s) official Twitter account shows an NYPD officer being beaten by a group of men as onlookers shout profanities.

This is the sixth straight night of looting and protests. Thank-God it rains tonight.