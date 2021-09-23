The Tearing Down Of America, How It Is Done.

Dear Neighbors,



I hope you and your families are well.



I write to update you on several recent disappointing developments. Ironically, even though the Republican Party has technical control of the Borough Council, the local Democrats have still convinced Tim Koutroubas and Mark Park to forget why they were elected and who elected them. Their actions on Council have not been in the best interests of the residents of our Town. Their treatment of employees and professionals has been reprehensible and loaded with petty personal conflicts; rather than doing what is best for the Town.



On September 13, Koutroubas, Park, DiGregorio, and Luciano convened an illegal meeting in the parking lot under Borough Hall and terminated for no reason the Borough Administrator, who was doing a fantastic job for you. The next day they did not show up for our very important regularly scheduled September 14 Mayor and Council Meeting. Earlier, at the August 11, 2021 Mayor and Council meeting, Koutroubas, Luciano, and DiGregorio left their microphones on while speaking privately to plan a walk-out. The three of them did leave in the middle of the meeting and tried to stop essential borough business and government function; however, I continued on with Borough business regardless of the walk-out. In August, Koutroubas also resigned from his assignments as Recreation Committee Chairperson and Council Liaison to the Board of Education. His abrupt resignation jeopardized our children’s recreation programs. Borough employees (one of whom he terminated) had to pick up his responsibilities.



Koutroubas’, Luciano’s, and DiGregorio’s repeated refusal to pass the Borough’s budget (at least three attempts since May) has placed many borough services at risk including our leaf collection program. Koutroubas is now aligning himself with Luciano and DiGregorio, who have promoted a “woke” defund the police, pro-high density housing agenda.



By now you must realize that Eye on the Cliffs is not an official Borough newsletter. It is a political hit piece written and published by Carin Geiger and is the local Democrat party’s/machine’s last hope for (i) controlling Englewood Cliffs (as they did for the 42 years before me), (ii) re-allocating your home values to their favorite affordable housing developer, and (iii) returning the Borough to a borough rooted in favors and graft, rather than the rule of law.



You must also wonder why our highly political newsletter-writing neighbors don’t like me and try daily to discredit my efforts to continue restoring law, order, and your property values:



Is it because I ended their corruption in 2017 and 2018 (they controlled in 2019 and 2020), with 2021 being another fallow year for the local Democrat money-making machine?Is it because I am undoing the corruption of 2019 and 2020, when the Democrat controlled Council paid over $4 million in legal fees for the affordable housing settlement; instead of putting residents first?Is it because I led the Borough into filing a $100 million claim against our former attorneys (Wunsch, Surenian, Chiesa, and Marinello) and 800 Sylvan’s high density developer in an effort to correct the wrongs that they did to our residents?Is it because I led the Borough into hiring a professional police chief and restoring the good name of the ECPD?Is it because I led the Borough to fund police in the face of DiGregorio’s, Luciano’s, Tsabari’s and Geiger’s DE-FUND police efforts?Is it because I have restored the rule of law in Englewood Cliffs after 42 years of one party and one family control? Is it because I had Borough Hall running well and free of any political interference?



I need your help. I hope you will agree with me and please call Tim Koutroubas (917-586-6328), Mark Park (201-893-9903), David DiGregorio (551-655-8661), and Glen Luciano (201-906-1291), and tell them:



Stop interfering with the Borough’s finances and government function, your home values, and your wallets.Do not disclose confidential information to people that are not borough employees, as they just did with Carin Geiger for the September 13, 2021 illegal Mayor and Council Meeting, where she undisputedly helped write that meeting’s agenda.Insist that the litigation against the former attorneys and 800 Sylvan be continued with the firm I introduced to the Town to protect your interests.



Finally, if you contributed to Mark and Tim’s campaign, ask for your money back as I did.



With my best regards,



Mario