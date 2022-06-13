The Tony Awards: Act Two The Winners

Act One started off the night, but at 8pm Ariana DeBose hosted The 75th Annual Tony Awards, from Radio City Music Hall in New York. In addition to its usual In Memoriam segment, the Tonys also paid respects to the swings and understudies who made this Covid-plagued Broadway season possible.

Robert E. Wankel received the Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award. Wankel, the chair and chief executive officer of the Shubert Organization and is being recognized for his involvement and leadership in multiple organizations. He serves as president of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, chair of the board of The Actors Fund Housing Development Corporation, is a member of The Actors Fund Chairman’s Council and is the chair of The Shubert Foundation. He also serves on the Board of Governors and Executive Committee of the Broadway League and is a member of the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors of the Times Square Alliance.

The Court Theatre of Chicago received the 2022 Regional Theatre Tony Award. Founded in 1955, Court Theatre is the professional theater company associated with the University of Chicago. It began as an outdoor summer theater before building the Abelson Auditorium in 1981, where it is currently based.



Texas educator Roshunda Jones-Koumba is the 2022 Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award recipient. Jones-Koumba teaches at G. W. Carver Magnet High School in Houston. In addition, she serves as a director at the G. W. Carver Theatre, where the Panther Players have earned national recognition, including multiple Tommy Tune Awards.

Best Play

The Lehman Trilogy, by Stefano Massini and Ben Power

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy

Best Musical

A Strange Loop

Best Direction of a Musical

Marianne Elliott, Company

Best Revival of a Play

Take Me Out

Best Revival of a Musical

Company

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Myles Frost, MJ

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square



Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, Company

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy



Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play