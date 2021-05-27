MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

The Tony’s Are Finally Being Awarded as They Piggyback Onto Broadway’s Back Special

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, was already scheduled as a live concert event featuring performances from the three Best Musical Contenders, as well as Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners. The broadcast airs Sunday, September 26 from 9-11 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+, and the CBS app. Presenters will hand out Best Revival of a Play, Best Play, and Best Musical.

The evening will kick-off with the presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 74th Annual Tony Awards® at 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT live exclusively on Paramount+, so unless you have Paramount+, you will not be seeing the awards.

The streaming presentation will honor the outstanding shows, performances and artistry of the 2019-2020 Broadway season, which was brought to a halt by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and The American Theatre Wing. 

Immediately following, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! will air on the Network, bringing the excitement of Broadway to viewers through a live concert event, featuring superstar Broadway entertainers and Tony Award winners re-uniting on stage to perform beloved classics and celebrate the joy and magic of live theatre. 

Broadway

