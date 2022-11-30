The Top 9 Reasons To Live in Sutherland Shire

When it comes to the most attractive Sydney suburbs to live, Sutherland Shire is definitely up there near the top. Just why should you consider living in this sleepy suburb? Below are 9 great reasons why it could be worth moving to Sutherland Shire.

Low crime rate

Sutherland Shire is very safe and is a popular place to raise a family. That isn’t to say that it’s a crime-free haven – there are areas that do still witness a lot of crime. However, compared to many suburbs, you’ll feel very safe here.

Access to nature

Those looking to escape the urban sprawl and get closer to nature are certain to adore Sutherland Shire. While it’s still very much part of the city, there are trees and grassy areas everywhere. It also has parks and playing fields, and it’s a short distance away from Royal National Park.

Access to the beach

While Sutherland Shire is not directly on the coast, it’s still very close to the sea. Cronulla Beach is a 15 minute train ride away, making it perfect for when you want to spend some time by the sea. Shelly Park Beach and Horderns Beach aren’t far away either.

Access to the city centre

Sutherland Shire is located 25 km south of Sydney’s CBD, however it is easily accessible by train, car or bus. Most people who live here and work in the city centre rely on public transport to get there. Other areas of the city can also be easily accessed from Sutherland Shire by public transport.

Community spirit

One thing you’ll notice immediately when living in Sutherland Shire is the sense of community spirit. There are so many clubs, workshops, expos and other events here that are organised by the community. The community also invests a lot into local sports – you may want to make a move to Sutherland Shire if you have kids who are passionate about getting involved in sports.

Reputable schools

Sutherland Shire also boasts a great selection of schools. This includes primary and secondary schools, as well as a mix of public and private schools. This is another reason as to why families flock here to settle down.

Range of recreational opportunities

When it comes to leisure opportunities, Sutherland Shire has quite a few pubs and restaurants. It also has an incredible leisure centre and many gyms. On top of this, there are cricket pitches, football fields and swim parks here.

Cycle-friendly suburb

Getting around Sutherland Shire by bicycle is easy. It is a very cycle-friendly suburb and has some great off-road cycleways. Even if you don’t cycle, you may find that moving here encourages you to get on your bike.

Diverse housing portfolio

Whatever your preference may be when it comes to housing, Sutherland Shire is also certain to have the right types of properties. There are a few older houses here to buy as well as a number of modern townhouses. There are also plenty of apartments in the eastern side of Sutherland Shire which are relatively affordable compared to many apartments in Sydney.

Sutherland Shire’s location makes it great for visiting the beach, escaping to nature or accessing the city. It’s also got a good mix of schools, restaurants, pubs and sports facilities. All in all, it’s well worth considering Sutherland Shire as a place to live.