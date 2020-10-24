The Truth About NYC’s Homeless From its Residences.

Harvesters Soup Kitchen is serving cook fresh vegetables soups and brown bags with Subway sandwiches on every other Saturday (due to limitation of use of the place) at Holy Cross Church. They make 200 servings (due to limited funds) each time and their mission is to deliver to the hungry on the streets. To get food, bags are given out at 11:30am @ Holy Cross Church. Next time is on Saturday 10/31/20. Director is Domenic Guastaferro.

The homeless have been shipped into the Skyline Hotel, with no security and no support services. The increase in the number of people on the street who clearly need mental health and/or substance abuse intervention is increasing. The residents are going to the restaurants in the area begging to use the restroom, and approaching diners while eating in the outdoor section of the restaurant. They asked for water, spit at the customers and are dealing drugs.

While eating at the Greek kitchen on 58th and 10th an unstable man started yelling at people and coming toward the table threatening diners. Telling them “just get ready to die”. Not wearing a mask he started to spit. The restaurant called 911, but how does that help when you have already been violated?

A 12 year old and her mother were attacked on 55th and 9th by a unstable man. They called 911 and the cops were there quick. This isn’t the first time it happened nor will it be the last.

On restaurant row several homeless stood fairly close to table asking for money and then got angry if you failed to give them anything. If you try to help them the homeless throw it on the ground or at you. Thankfully, the waiters ask them to walk away, but it’s out of control.

At The Smith customers were approached by a disheveled man who was ranting incoherently. The waiter politely escorted him away. We were thankful for the assist.

On riding the train yesterday, a mentally unstable panhandler came begging and stood right atop of me, shouting at the top of his lungs for 1-2 minutes. I closed my eyes, because I was thinking about his possibly infected spit getting into my eyes. This virus is airborne. This is NOT safe. Shame on DeBlasio.

These are all from people complaining, wanting help and where is our mayor? He is stopping tourism yet again with his obnoxious statement that “Manhattan is not the center of our universe.” How is NYC suppose to come back from this with out a mayor who thinks nothing about its future?