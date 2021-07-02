The truth behind the popularity of executive coaching, as observed by Eric Dalius and Kimberly Dalius

If we travel back 20 years, executive coaching programs were a completely unknown quantity but are a ubiquitous sight these days. Most entrepreneurs and corporations are working with brilliant executive coaches like Kim Dalius to get better at business. We asked to explain the truth behind the rise of executive coaching programs to two of the best minds in industry, entrepreneur power couple Eric and Kim Dalius.

According to them, there are several positive outcomes of executive coaching. First, coaching engagements make clients open-minded and provide awillingness for growth. Moreover, it is about having a mentor as a support system for insights and a better grasp of concepts. Here are the facts behind the popularity of coaching programs and experts across every industry vertical.

Get better at understanding yourself – Kim Dalius

It is one of those simple-sounding facts of life that has a far more significant meaning. It is a fact that we do not see ourselves clearly, or as clearly as we should. However, accurate self-assessment is vital for complete and wholesome growth. If you are worried about the organizational effectiveness and the overall profitability of your concern, you might need to start by looking inwards. If you engage with a professional coach, you will learn insights about yourself. Your expert will study the public perception to provide you with an unbiased opinion about areas that need improvement.

Get better at understanding others

Often a company can run into problems due to association with the wrong people. So an accurate assessment of everyone around you is vital, especially when running a business. Having the ability to assess employees accurately will also ensure that you do not lose a high-value yet under-the-radar team member. It is also essential to weed out the non-performers as soon as possible. A skilled coach will provide the same unbiased assessment of the people around you to help you decide better and quicker.

Learning to respond

According to experts like Eric Dalius, most of us have the capabilities and responses that fit the mid-level employee at any concern. But how to go about being the team leader or the top boss at the workplace? That is where coach training comes in handy and can prepare you for any eventuality. As the leader, you are not just about putting your head down and slogging away. You must organize the team and ensure equal performance from every member. A professional coach will enable you to develop your leadership toolkit to unlock your true potential.

Build better relationships

As leaders, we can also fall into the trap of cultivating relationships with only certain kinds of people. However, a good coach will help you identify such traits and correct them before it becomes a habit and starts hurting your business. It is all about limiting the assumptions about people and understanding that relationships with a wider variety of people can positively affect your business and build a secure future.

