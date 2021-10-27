MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Viennese Opera Ball's 'Golden Age' Gala

The Viennese Opera Ball hosted their Swing Dinner Dance Gala, “The Golden Age” at a private club in Manhattan. Due to the events of the past year, the gala was scaled down from previous years with limited capacity but was a great return of the extravagant affair. The Viennese Opera Ball is a nonprofit association under Section 501(c)(3) and celebrated under the auspices of the US Austrian Chamber of Commerce. The Gala Chair for the evening was philanthropist Jean Shafiroff. Each year, it supports charitable projects that are connected to communities in New York or Vienna. The proceeds of the Swing Dinner Dance benefited the Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research.

The Gala took place with the support of City of Vienna and the Honorary Gala Chair, Governor & Mayor of Vienna The Honorable Michael Ludwig, Consul General of Austria in New York The Honorable Helene Steinhaeusl, and the Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum New York Michael Haider.

Notable attendees included: President of the Viennese Opera Ball Silvia Frieser, event chair and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff, Consul General of Austria in New York The Honorable Helene Steinhaeusl, Director of the Austrian Cultural Forum New York Michael Haider, Hubert Heiss, Yoko Nakamura-Haider, Martin Shafiroff, Malan Breton, Scott Stone, Ana Stone, Eve Brookville, Sabine Riglos, Victoria Whipple, Paula Mahoney, Nelli Hantman, Imke Gerdes, Barbara Wennerholm, David Hochberg, Pamela O’Connor, Michele Herbert, Emily Mohr, Cole Rumbough, Sessa Von Richthofen, Richard Johnson.

The black-tie event was a change up to their traditional Opera Ball with the swing dance party theme. The music for the evening was provided by the Misha Piatigorsky Trio, with Misha Piatigorsky on piano, Benny Benack III singing and playing trumpet, Sergei Avanesov on Saxophone, and Singer Kennedy.

There was a silent auction during gala with proceeds also benefiting Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. While some items closed for the night so winners can take home their prize, others are still available to bid on until Monday, November 1, 2021. Visit vob2021.givesmart.com to make a bid and for more information.

Photo credit Patrick McMullan

@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

