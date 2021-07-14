The Way to Go – Balade Your Way

In the heart of the city you will find a place that is too good to be true. Balade Your Way (144 W 37th Street) is simply a food lovers dream come true.

The kind of food you discover here is like that of a wonderful five star restaurant. Don’t let the take-away or fast dine concept full you. This is an artful curation that should be considered a cultural phenomena. It is why it is our pick of the week.

You will absolutely have the best lunch here. Every single menu item is an ideal pick. Think of it like throwing darts while blindfolded and no matter where you hit on the board you walk away a huge winner. You can order for take away and have delivered or picked up, or you can stop by the door for casual dining. Inside you will find a super friendly staff and cafe restaurant filled with modern decor in a lush environment that feels like you have stepped into a Middle Eastern market. It is blissful and tranquil and just a start of the fantastic food journey you are about to embark on.

From entrees to sides to desserts it is an array of delicious joy that Balade Your Way creates. Sensations awaken with their scrumptious sauces, and you are tantalized by the scents and spices that the kitchen creates. And, best of all is the price, which is such a deal for such amazing cuisine.

Balade Your Way was created in 2015 by restaurateur Roland Semaan (also owner of the sister restaurant in the East Village), who studied hotel and restaurant management in Switzerland at Cesar Ritz College and earned a master’s degree in the culinary arts from Johnson and Wales University. His grab-and-go concept here with high-quality food and amazing service is magical.

Bold Mediterranean flavors come to life with delicious rice bowls, salads, and pita bread made on premises fresh daily. Customers can customize their selections of classic dishes with a variety of options that are served in ample portions.

Select from a base of pita wrap, rice bowl or salad. Add proteins like beef or chicken shawarma cooked daily on large, rotating skewers and seasoned to perfection with Balade’s secret spice blend. Other protein choices include sauteed house-made beef sausages and tender lamb kebabs. New to the menu is the Impossible Kebab, which, despite its meaty texture and flavor, is completely vegan.

After choosing your proteins, top it off with fresh greens, house-made baba ghanouj, pickles, pickled turnips, jalapeno, olives, and feta. Customers can choose all, or a combination of their favorite toppings for the same price. Sauces include tahini, garlic whip, yoghurt cucumber, spicy red pepper and spicy green. Pita wraps are then assembled and placed into our beautiful custom- built wood-fire oven, made from brick and mosaic, for light toasting.

Cold and hot appetizers and dips are also available from Balade Your Way grab-and-go counter. Cold dips include classic Hummus made from pureed chickpeas, tahini, garlic and lemon; Mouhamara, a sweet and spicy blend of red pepper, molasses, walnuts and pomegranate; Labne, a kind of yogurt that is strained to remove whey yielding a thicker consistency.

Like picking from flowers in a beautiful garden, the colorful dishes inspire you to a beautiful sense of euphoria. One bite from the offerings brings forth so much joy it is really heard to believe this is take away food.

Hot appetizers include kebbe, a finely minced cracked wheat shell stuffed with lamb, beef, and almonds; fatayer, a Lebanese phyllo pie made with spinach, feta cheese, and almonds; rakakat, a Lebanese pastry made of blended cheese; and falafel, a chickpea, gluten-free fritter.

Desserts include mouhalabie, a milk pudding topped with pistachio crumbs, rose syrup, and baklava fingers. Each is so sweet and so divine. You are in for a real treat when you save room for one of these selections.

Fore more information and to take your own special journey with Balade Your Way today visit here.