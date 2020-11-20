The Wellness Experience – Virtual Healthy Smiles and More

Organic Spa Media, the leading authority in wellness travel, natural beauty and eco-living, debuted The Wellness Experience, a new virtual summit featuring a roster of top industry experts and interactive live-streaming experiences. Developed in partnership with prominent virtual events platform 6Connex, the two-day event was held last month and featured wellness content from leading international authorities.

For the first time ever, consumer wellness aficionados, travel advisors and media came together and interacted with some of the brightest minds in the industry. Programming was carefully curated by Organic Spa Media via three distinct “content pods”: Wellness Experiences, Wellness Education & Panels, and a Wellness Brands Trade Show.

“We’re delighted with the incredible attendance and response to this innovative new virtual wellness event,” said Bev Maloney-Fischback, Founder, CEO & Publisher, Organic Spa Media. “Organic Spa Media has always been a women-owned and operated trailblazing leader in wellness, and this summit allowed us to reach new audiences globally. The responses and testimonials have been remarkable, and we are thrilled that The Wellness Experience was able to provide a much-needed deep dive into exploring a healthier lifestyle.”

Our number one sample tried from the expo was Functional Botanicals dry wipes. In our modern world these are the best creations we have seen in a while.

The biodegradable bamboo tablets infused with organic essential oils are magical little wonders that are perfect for the beauty world. The castile soap in the Essential Wipes Plus features an aromatherapy blend of Copaiba, Lavender, Ylang Ylang, Niouli, and Palo Santo, and Rose and Frankincense in Luna Wipes. The soap infused dry wipes are clinically proven to clean and disinfect. Tablets expand to a full-size aromatic cleansing towelette with an ounce of hot or cold water. Perfect at the spa or for travel on the road we highly recommend them.

In the expo, the Experience Room offered interactive live and pre-recorded guided experiences such as yoga with Ashley Kohler of Kohler Waters Spa, meditation by Rosewood Mayakoba and Kamalaya Koh Samui, a range of active options presented by FORME Life, a deeply inspirational mental wellness presentation by Matthew Holman, nutritional tips and cooking demonstration from Jolene Hart, aromatherapy from Functional Botanicals, an interactive sustainable fashion show by Marci Zaroff of YESAND, and so much more. These interactive experiences allow attendees to incorporate positive wellbeing into all aspects of life.

Participants were encouraged to explore the virtual Wellness Brands Trade Show, featuring live and on-demand content throughout both days. They can attend press conferences with major wellness industry announcements, meet and greet with leading travel, lifestyle and beauty brands, and interact with other attendees. Additionally, Organic Spa Media will host The Wellness Experience, “Spring Into Well-Being,” which is currently scheduled for April 12-13, 2021.

“In this pandemic era, wellness is more important now than ever,” said Rona Berg, Editorial Director, Organic Spa Media. “With the success of The Wellness Experience, we are inspired and excited to develop more virtual offerings and experiential events throughout 2021.”