The Who Postpones Tour Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Who was set to begin its tour on March 16th, with a show at the Manchester Arena. The group had been slated to play 16 concerts ending April 8 at the Wembley Arena in London. New dates for the postponed concerts have yet to be announced.
The Who is scheduled to tour in the US from April 21 to May 16. The band has not made any announcement regarding those concert dates.
Guitarist Pete Townshend, 74, said in a statement that, “if one fan caught coronavirus at a Who concert it would be one too many.”
We leave you with a Towsend’s Won’t Get Fooled Again.
We’ll be fighting in the streets
With our children at our feet
And the morals that they worship will be gone
And the men who spurred us on
Sit in judgement of all wrong
They decide and the shotgun sings the song I’ll tip my hat to the new constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and play
Just like yesterday
Then I’ll get on my knees and pray
We don’t get fooled again The change, it had to come
We knew it all along
We were liberated from the fold, that’s all
And the world looks just the same
And history ain’t changed
‘Cause the banners, they are flown in the next war I’ll tip my hat to the new constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and play
Just like yesterday
Then I’ll get on my knees and pray
We don’t get fooled again, no, noI’ll move myself and my family aside
If we happen to be left half alive
I’ll get all my papers and smile at the sky
Though I know that the hypnotized never lie Do ya? YeahThere’s nothing in the streets
Looks any different to me
And the slogans are replaced, by-the-bye
And the parting on the left
Is now parting on the right
And the beards have all grown longer overnight I’ll tip my hat to the new constitution
Take a bow for the new revolution
Smile and grin at the change all around
Pick up my guitar and play
Just like yesterday
Then I’ll get on my knees and pray
We don’t get fooled again
Don’t get fooled again, no, noYeah
Meet the new boss
Same as the old boss
