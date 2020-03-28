The Who Postpones Tour Due To Coronavirus Concerns

The Who was set to begin its tour on March 16th, with a show at the Manchester Arena. The group had been slated to play 16 concerts ending April 8 at the Wembley Arena in London. New dates for the postponed concerts have yet to be announced.

The Who is scheduled to tour in the US from April 21 to May 16. The band has not made any announcement regarding those concert dates.

Guitarist Pete Townshend, 74, said in a statement that, “if one fan caught coronavirus at a Who concert it would be one too many.”

We leave you with a Towsend’s Won’t Get Fooled Again.

We’ll be fighting in the streets

With our children at our feet

And the morals that they worship will be gone

And the men who spurred us on

Sit in judgement of all wrong

They decide and the shotgun sings the song I’ll tip my hat to the new constitution

Take a bow for the new revolution

Smile and grin at the change all around

Pick up my guitar and play

Just like yesterday

Then I’ll get on my knees and pray

We don’t get fooled again The change, it had to come

We knew it all along

We were liberated from the fold, that’s all

And the world looks just the same

And history ain’t changed

‘Cause the banners, they are flown in the next war I’ll tip my hat to the new constitution

Take a bow for the new revolution

Smile and grin at the change all around

Pick up my guitar and play

Just like yesterday

Then I’ll get on my knees and pray

We don’t get fooled again, no, noI’ll move myself and my family aside

If we happen to be left half alive

I’ll get all my papers and smile at the sky

Though I know that the hypnotized never lie Do ya? YeahThere’s nothing in the streets

Looks any different to me

And the slogans are replaced, by-the-bye

And the parting on the left

Is now parting on the right

And the beards have all grown longer overnight I’ll tip my hat to the new constitution

Take a bow for the new revolution

Smile and grin at the change all around

Pick up my guitar and play

Just like yesterday

Then I’ll get on my knees and pray

We don’t get fooled again

Don’t get fooled again, no, noYeah

Meet the new boss

Same as the old boss