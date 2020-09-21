The Winners of 2020 Emmy Awards As Schitt’s Creek Sweeps

Zendaya made history as she was the youngest to ever win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama.
Regina King was a big winner as she earned Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in Watchmen. She urged viewers to participate in the upcoming election, as she paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
Outstanding Drama Series: Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Limited Series: Watchmen
Lead Actor, Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, Succession
Lead Actress, Drama Series: Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor, Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actress, Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Watchmen
Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark
Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek –
TV Movie: Bad Education
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Outstanding Reality Competition Program: The Masked Singer
Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live
Reality Host : RuPaul, Drag Race
Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye
Unstructured Reality Program: Cheer
Guest Actress, Comedy: Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Guest Actor, Comedy: Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actress, Drama: Cherry Jones, Succession
Guest Actor, Drama: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Documentary or Nonfiction Series: The Last Dance
Documentary or Nonfiction Special: The Apollo
Animated Program: Rick And Morty
Writing for a Comedy Series: Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending)
Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, Succession (This Is Not for Tears)
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being)
Directing for a Limited Series: Maria Schrader, Unorthodox
Directing for a Variety Series: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (Host: Eddie Murphy)
