The Winners of 2020 Emmy Awards As Schitt’s Creek Sweeps

Zendaya made history as she was the youngest to ever win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama.

Regina King was a big winner as she earned Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in Watchmen. She urged viewers to participate in the upcoming election, as she paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

Outstanding Drama Series: Succession

Outstanding Comedy Series: Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Limited Series: Watchmen

Lead Actor, Drama Series: Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actress, Drama Series: Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor, Comedy Series: Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actress, Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Regina King, Watchmen

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, Ozark

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek –

TV Movie: Bad Education

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie: Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Outstanding Reality Competition Program: The Masked Singer

Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

Reality Host : RuPaul, Drag Race

Structured Reality Program: Queer Eye

Unstructured Reality Program: Cheer

Guest Actress, Comedy: Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Guest Actor, Comedy: Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress, Drama: Cherry Jones, Succession

Guest Actor, Drama: Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Documentary or Nonfiction Series: The Last Dance

Documentary or Nonfiction Special: The Apollo

Animated Program: Rick And Morty

Writing for a Comedy Series: Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending)

Writing for a Drama Series: Jesse Armstrong, Succession (This Is Not for Tears)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special: Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being)

Directing for a Limited Series: Maria Schrader, Unorthodox

Directing for a Variety Series: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live (Host: Eddie Murphy)