MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

The Winners of the 2021 BAFTA AWARDS

The Winners of the 2021 BAFTA AWARDS

The BAFTA’s were held in Los Angeles and London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Best Film: Nomadland

Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman

Director: Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) 

Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Adapted Screenplay: Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (The Father)

Leading Actress: Frances McDormand (Nomadland) 

Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Remi Weekes (His House)

Film not in English Language: Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen (Another Round)

Documentary: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster (My Octopus Teacher)

Animated Film: Pete Docter, Dana Murray (Soul)

Original Score: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Soul)

Casting: Lucy Pardee (Rocks) 

Cinematography: Joshua James Richards (Nomadland) 

Editing: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (Sound of Metal)

Production Design: Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (Mank) 

Costume Design: Ann Roth (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Make up and Hair: Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Sound: Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc (Sound of Metal) 

Special Visual Effects: Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (Tenet) 

British Short Animation: Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf (The Owl and the Pussycat) 

British Short Film: Farah Nabulsi (The Present) 

EE Rising Star Award: Bukky Bakray 

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGApril 12, 2021
Read More

Ask Bob Blume –Column #54 – Fun Memories of Drama Desk Awards By An Executive Producer

Bob BlumeApril 12, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 12

Suzanna BowlingApril 12, 2021
Read More

‘Nomandland’ Takes Awards Season Lead at BAFTA Awards

ElizaBeth TaylorApril 11, 2021
Read More

My View: All Cell Phone Cameras & CBS Turned on Marilyn Maye Last Night

Stephen SorokoffApril 11, 2021
Read More

Bad Hats Theatre Spins Out an Inventive and Musical Alice in Wonderland at Soulpepper

RossApril 11, 2021
Read More

Classic Stage Company Celebrates Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman’s Assassins With Star Studded Benefit

Suzanna BowlingApril 11, 2021
Read More

What to Watch in The New Year: April 11

Suzanna BowlingApril 11, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGApril 10, 2021
Read More