The Winners of the 2021 BAFTA AWARDS

The BAFTA’s were held in Los Angeles and London’s Royal Albert Hall.
Best Film: Nomadland
Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman
Director: Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman
Adapted Screenplay: Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (The Father)
Leading Actress: Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Remi Weekes (His House)
Film not in English Language: Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen (Another Round)
Documentary: Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed, Craig Foster (My Octopus Teacher)
Animated Film: Pete Docter, Dana Murray (Soul)
Original Score: Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Soul)
Casting: Lucy Pardee (Rocks)
Cinematography: Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)
Editing: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (Sound of Metal)
Production Design: Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (Mank)
Costume Design: Ann Roth (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)
Make up and Hair: Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Sound: Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc (Sound of Metal)
Special Visual Effects: Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley (Tenet)
British Short Animation: Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf (The Owl and the Pussycat)
British Short Film: Farah Nabulsi (The Present)
EE Rising Star Award: Bukky Bakray
