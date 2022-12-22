The Winter Solstice Times To Dream Big

Dreams are a critical part of what it means to be human.

Yesterday was the winter solstice, the shortest day and the longest night of the year. The winter solstice is a cosmic turning point with a symbol of hope and triumphing over the darkness. It is the cosmic order that surrounds and governs our lives.

It is under the sign of Capricorn, bringing a moment of reflection and transformation.

Did you know that the veil between realms is extremely thin, which means that entities can easily come from the spiritual world into our physical reality. Lighting candles or a Yule log protects from evil spirits.

Think of projects or dreams you’ve abandoned in the past and concentrate on them during the new moon on December 23 and during Mercury in retrograde from December 29 to January 18. Time to reinvent ourselves and evolve into the person we’ve always wanted to be, but wait to move forward until after the 18th. Spend this time instigating and planning your strategies. Over the next three months, we will all hunger for adventure and we will be dealing with the past.