The Woke Have Lost Their Mind: de Blasio Cancels Gifted and Talented School Programs Because He Says It Discriminates Against Black and Hispanic Students

What is racism? Websters says it is the belief that different races possess distinct characteristics, abilities, or qualities, especially so as to distinguish them as inferior or superior to one another.

According to de Blasio, Black and Hispanic students are neither gifted or talented. If you are smart in America, you are now punished. Exceptional students will now be put into the same classes, as those who do not care about their academics.

According to critics of the gifted program it is racist because most of the gifted schools are filled up with white and Asian American students. Did anyone ever think that is because Black and Hispanic students bow to peer pressure. In most schools it is not cool to be smart.

By doing away with the gifted programs the smart students will not be motivated and New York will have the lowest IQ’s in the country, but why should New York produce people who can solve the worlds problems, if they are white or Asian? Did anyone think that maybe it will be the Black or Hispanic student who will raise the bar if encouraged?

The program originally accepted 2,600 gifted kindergarteners, but now over 65,000 kids will be considered for Brilliant NYC, which means the ratio of teachers to students diminishes.

‘Brilliant NYC will deliver accelerated instruction for tens of thousands of children, as opposed to a select few.

Like in the rest of this country parents were not consulted nor were the teachers.

In Halem, there is TAG Young Scholars, where more than 36 percent of students are from black or Hispanic households. They also will be erased.

Maybe the reason de Blasio is doing away with the program is IQ is the size of a pea!

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

