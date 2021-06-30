The World-Renowned Miami Swim Week 2021 is Back With Celia Evans of Planet Fashion TV at the Helm

Miami Swimwear Fashion Week the largest swim and resort fashion event in the world kicks off their 2021 season on Wednesday July 7th and runs through Sunday July 11th, 2021. The event is produced by 2021 Fashion Icon Winner Celia Evans founder and CEO of Planet Fashion TV. Miami Swim Week will be the first fully live, full capacity fashion event to take place since the Covid 19 shutdown. The selected brands represent cultural diversity along with being on trend. The Swim trade show be the week after.

Celia Evans

The Calendar of Events Tickets Available at www.miamiswimwearfashionweek.com

Thursday July 8th

Planet Fashion TV will host an invitation only Influencer/celebrity dinner at Red Steakhouse

Friday July 9th kick off at 7:45pm at The Plymouth Hotel – 336 21st St, Miami Beach

Planet Fashion TV presents capsule collection fashion shows featuring emerging designers –

PNDMC kicks off the evening with a collection created by Shervan McClain the first African American Male swimwear designer to show at Swim Week.

Jams by Jillian

Sustainable Swimwear Show featuring LA brands: Seeker of Sunshine, Rys, and Beau Swim

Lascana a German Brand will present their 2022 swim collection – a global fashion, swim and lingerie brand with a worldwide presence.

Hypeach a brand known for its vibrance and “California Fresh Style” was founded by a Southern California couple Brian and Marlo Hovis. They have been featured in Forbes and on Access Hollywood.

Ema Savahl a designer whose design have been seen on Paris Hilton, Tyra Banks, Sofia Vergara to name a few will debut her latest swimwear collection. Recently her swimwear was featured on Miss Universe contestants for 2021.

Saturday July 10th join us at 7:00pm at the Palomar Hotel 1750 Alton Road, Miami Beach

Forever 21 Swimwear week take over!

The mega global brand will host a Swimwear Show at 9:00pm featuring some of the biggest names in the modeling industry and top influencers. Tip sheet upon request.

For further information visit https://miamiswimwearfashionweek.com

About Celia Evans of Planet Fashion TV

Celia is the CEO of Planet Fashion TV and has served on the Film and Entertainment Advisory Board for Miami Dade County.

Planet Fashion TV is a digital publishing site and OTT streaming channel.

