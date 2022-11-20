MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The York Theatre Celebrated With the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala

The 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala concert celebration and honored musical theater legend Leslie Uggams (Hallelujah, Baby!, Thoroughly Modern Millie) with the 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater.

Leslie Uggams

The awards was presented by Dionne Warwick.

Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick, Leslie Uggams

Ted Chapin was also honored with The York Theatre Company Founders’ Award, presented by his daughters Anika and Zoë Chapin.

Honoree’s Ted Chapin and Leslie Uggams

Honoree Ted Chapin and his daughters Zoe Chapin and Anika Chapin

The York’s Associate Artistic Director Gerry McIntyre (Once on This Island) and featured live entertainment with special guest appearances by Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes, Christine Pedi

Klea Blackhurst

Klea Blackhurst, Gregg Edelman

Michael James Leslie

Michael James Leslie, Ron Raines, Stephanie Umoh, Jeffrey Wright and Broadway Inspirational Voices, with video appearances by La Chanze, André De Shields, and Lee Roy Reams.

Joan Ross Sorkin, James Morgan, Riki Kane Larimer, Laurence Holzman, Jim Kierstead, Leslie Uggams, Molly Pickering Grose and W. David McCoy

Laurence Holzman, James Morgan, Riki Kane Larimer, Dionne Warwick, Joan Ross Sorkin and W. David McCoy

Dionne Warwick, Leslie Uggams and Grahame Pratt

Sharleen Cooper Cohen, Leslie Uggams and Bonnie Comley

Mark William and Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye

Marilyn Maye, Leslie Uggams and Dionne Warwick

Laurence Holzman and Jim Kierstead

Ron Able

Shana Farr

Joan Ross Sorkin

Riki Kane Larimer,, Marilyn Maye

Robert Creighton, Randie Levine-Miller, Bill Castellano and Steven Abbey

W. David McCoy and James Morgan

Michael Unger (Gala Chair)

Robert Creighton and Riki Kane Larimer (Gala Co-Chair)

Joan Ross Sorkin and Riki Kane Larimer

Riki Kane Larimer and W. David McCoy

Robert Creighton

Mary Maggio, Tim Collins and Sandy McFarland

Mark William and Richie Ridge

Mark William

Riki Kane Larimer and Lorna Dallas

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Jamie deRoy and Lorna Dallas

Jamie deRoy

Ted Snowden and Duffy Violante

Michael Unger and Leslie Uggams

The gala was held on Monday evening, November 14, 2022 at The Edison Rooftop (223 West 46th Street).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

