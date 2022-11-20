The York Theatre Celebrated With the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala

The 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala concert celebration and honored musical theater legend Leslie Uggams (Hallelujah, Baby!, Thoroughly Modern Millie) with the 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater.

The awards was presented by Dionne Warwick.

Ted Chapin was also honored with The York Theatre Company Founders’ Award, presented by his daughters Anika and Zoë Chapin.

The York’s Associate Artistic Director Gerry McIntyre (Once on This Island) and featured live entertainment with special guest appearances by Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes, Christine Pedi

Klea Blackhurst, Gregg Edelman

Michael James Leslie, Ron Raines, Stephanie Umoh, Jeffrey Wright and Broadway Inspirational Voices, with video appearances by La Chanze, André De Shields, and Lee Roy Reams.

The gala was held on Monday evening, November 14, 2022 at The Edison Rooftop (223 West 46th Street).

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy