The York Theatre Celebrated With the 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala

The 30th Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala concert celebration and honored musical theater legend Leslie Uggams (Hallelujah, Baby!, Thoroughly Modern Millie) with the 2022 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater.
Leslie Uggams
The awards was presented by Dionne Warwick.
Dionne Warwick
Dionne Warwick, Leslie Uggams
Ted Chapin was also honored with The York Theatre Company Founders’ Award, presented by his daughters Anika and Zoë Chapin.
Honoree’s Ted Chapin and Leslie Uggams
Honoree Ted Chapin and his daughters Zoe Chapin and Anika Chapin
The York’s Associate Artistic Director Gerry McIntyre (Once on This Island) and featured live entertainment with special guest appearances by Shoshana Bean, Lilli Cooper, Jared Grimes, Christine Pedi
Klea Blackhurst
Klea Blackhurst, Gregg Edelman
Michael James Leslie
Michael James Leslie, Ron Raines, Stephanie Umoh, Jeffrey Wright and Broadway Inspirational Voices, with video appearances by La Chanze, André De Shields, and Lee Roy Reams.
Joan Ross Sorkin, James Morgan, Riki Kane Larimer, Laurence Holzman, Jim Kierstead, Leslie Uggams, Molly Pickering Grose and W. David McCoy
Laurence Holzman, James Morgan, Riki Kane Larimer, Dionne Warwick, Joan Ross Sorkin and W. David McCoy
Dionne Warwick, Leslie Uggams and Grahame Pratt
Sharleen Cooper Cohen, Leslie Uggams and Bonnie Comley
Mark William and Marilyn Maye
Marilyn Maye
Marilyn Maye, Leslie Uggams and Dionne Warwick
Laurence Holzman and Jim Kierstead
Ron Able
Shana Farr
Joan Ross Sorkin
Riki Kane Larimer,, Marilyn Maye
Robert Creighton, Randie Levine-Miller, Bill Castellano and Steven Abbey
W. David McCoy and James Morgan
Michael Unger (Gala Chair)
Robert Creighton and Riki Kane Larimer (Gala Co-Chair)
Joan Ross Sorkin and Riki Kane Larimer
Riki Kane Larimer and W. David McCoy
Robert Creighton
Mary Maggio, Tim Collins and Sandy McFarland
Mark William and Richie Ridge
Mark William
Riki Kane Larimer and Lorna Dallas
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Jamie deRoy and Lorna Dallas
Jamie deRoy
Ted Snowden and Duffy Violante
Michael Unger and Leslie Uggams
The gala was held on Monday evening, November 14, 2022 at The Edison Rooftop (223 West 46th Street).
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Google+
YouTube
RSS