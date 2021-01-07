MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The York Theatre Has Been Flooded and Needs Our Help

The beloved York Theatre Company, has had a massive flooding causing damage and an over flow of mud. A water main break on January 4, under Saint Peter’s Church and the subway entrance at 53rd Street at Lexington Avenue, has significantly affected the off-Broadway gem.

Artistic director James Morgan wrote “Most everything above 2 feet is OK, below that was under water and mud for a while. The theater will probably need new carpeting and new computers and maybe new ceilings — but happily our new seats seem to be fine.”

The legendary songwriter and York supporter Tom Jones shared these words of encouragement, “The loss of all the carefully preserved material is tragic, but it is not terminal. The past is the past. The future is what counts. And the space. You have a workable space in the center of New York. That is your ace. If you have the space, you can make it work. You don’t need theatre seats. Folding chairs will do. (That’s what York had when it was born.) You don’t need a fancy light board – at least, in the beginning. You don’t even need sets or costumes – at least, in the beginning. You need a piano. You need performers and a director. And you need exciting material – material that will make people laugh and cry and feel that something special is taking place. I don’t want to be Dr. Pangloss, but I honestly believe that, in the midst of the disaster, there is also a chance for a new beginning, even more exciting than the past. My thoughts and prayers are with you.” 

Those wishing to donate can contact the theater directly or do so here.

Off Broadway

