The York Theatre Show (And Tell!) Live Panel Summer Series

The York Theatre’s popular Show (And Tell!) Live Panel Summer Series “Virtual Reunions” has been a huge success. Now trying to achieve financial stability, they are asking a donation of $10 per panel (panels are Free for York Members). You can save $10 by subscribing to all six panels.

Next-up

Photo Captions: Big — John Tartaglia and Kerry Butler, photo by Jenny Anderson; Storyville — Michael Leonard James (center) and the company of Storyville, photo by Carol Rosegg; Carmelina — Joey Sorge and Andrea Burns, photo by Ben Strothmann.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO ALL PANELS SUBSCRIBE TO ALL 6 PANELS FOR ONLY $50! A Zoom link will be sent with your reservation confirmation.

