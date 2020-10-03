Theater and Film News: The Women’s Film Preservation Fund, American Popular Song Society, Rockers On Broadway, Biden Victory Fund

The Women’s Film Preservation Fund (WFPF) of New York Women in Film & Television (NYWIFT) is opening submissions for its film Preservation grants for the 2020 cycle on October 1, 2020.

The deadline is February 1, 2021.

Since 1995 the WFPF has been bringing awareness to women’s enormous accomplishment in filmmaking by funding preservation of films made by American women everywhere and films made in the US by women from other countries. To date, we’ve preserved approximately 135 of these American-made films, bringing back into view important lost films and significant but overlooked films from the past, showing that women have been integral to filmmaking since its inception.

From the outset, the WFPF’s ambition has been to make visible women’s filmmaking achievement in all of its breadth, variety, and innovation. Preserved films in our roster represent all genres and lengths including: narrative, documentary, experimental, and animated films, as well as home movies and other forms. Our aim has always been to show the diversity of women’s filmmaking by including as many voices and vantage points as possible. To this end we have funded films by women of all colors, a range of ethnicities, and those representing otherwise marginalized voices.

In this light, we would like to make sure that Black filmmakers and archives and institutions that hold films by Black women are aware of our grant and invite them to apply for our 2020 grant. We welcome films on issues that resonate with Black Lives Matter, but also on any other subjects, and in any genre. Applicants with films by women from BIPOC communities are especially encouraged to apply. However, we continue to welcome films of any and all genres, by women makers who are from all cultures and backgrounds.

Please note that the film’s original format must have been film. (We do not fund born video works with this grant.) Also note that this is a preservation grant for an existing film, not a production grant for a film in-progress.

Grants of up to $10,000 are awarded for film preservations biennially, though grant awards are often smaller.

Please begin the application process early since it requires a detailed budget based on an approved film preservation laboratory’s examination of the film elements to be used. Shipping elements to the lab takes some time.

Please use the links below to access the application and guidelines:

Join singer/musical director and sheet music archivist Michael Lavine on Saturday, October 10th at 12 Noon ET for an American Popular Song Society program honoring the Broadway composer and cabaret artist Arthur Siegel. Arthur wrote the music for many of the songs in the New Faces Broadway shows of 1952, 1956, 1962 and 1968. He mainly collaborated with June Carroll, but in later years, Arthur wrote with other lyricists. He musically directed most of Ben Bagley’s Revisited cd’s over the years, providing arrangements and also singing on them! Michael will be joined by a number of stars from Broadway and Cabaret, who will be presenting songs by Arthur. Michael will also tell some stories of his friendship withArthur. Performers lined up to entertain: Steven Brinberg, Fay DeWitt, Natalie Douglas, Jay Aubrey Jones, Jon Peterson, T. Oliver Reid, Steve Ross, Sandy Stewart, KT Sullivan, and Sara Zahn.

For more information on the Free Zoom event please go to the website of the American Popular Song Society: http://apssinc.org/zoom.html

Michael Lavine has worked as a musical director, pianist, vocal coach and singer all over the world. He gives master classes on auditioning in New York, Los Angeles, Moscow, Bangkok, Australia, Singapore, Tokyo, Manila, Martha’s Vineyard and other locations. Michael musically directed productions of Rent, Sweeny Todd, and Thoroughly Modern Millie at the Shanghai Theatre Academy. He has accompanied Broadway and television stars n New Orleans, San Francisco, Australia, Hollywood and at 54 Below, Feinstein’s, and the Metropolitan Room in New York. Michael conducted The Little Mermaid starring Emily Skinner. He also regularly plays for the Outer Critic’s Circle Awards in New York and musically directed the Broadway Cares Teddy Bear Auction for its entire 15-year run. Michael has conducted orchestras in a number of cities around the country For the past several years, Michael has been producing a series of CD’s called Lost Broadway And More, recording songs from Broadway shows that have never been recorded before. A graduate of Columbia University, Michael owns one of the larger privately held sheet music collections in the world. More information can be found at Michael’s website, www.michaellavine.net.

MAC & The PATH Fund, Inc® presents Rockers On Broadway: Band Together on Monday, November 9, 2020. The event will be a special streaming benefit concert featuring virtual performances and special appearances. This year we celebrate our amazing COMMUNITY – the perseverance and strength against all odds of performing artists!

Rockers is the original Broadway rock concert series, a fun unique charity event, featuring Broadway’s best rockin’ out with The Broadway All Star Band. Already slated to rock with us are: Michael Cerveris, LaChanze, Adam Pascal, Megan Hilty, Ryann Redmond, Morgan James, Brian Gallagher, Donnie Kehr, Jen Perry, Ryan Peete, and rising star Isabelle Gottfried. Hosted by Ben Cameron, and featuring Alexa Ray Joel, Julie Halston, Jerry Mitchell, Ginger Minj, Randy Rainbow, with a special appearance by Cyndi Lauper.

The arts community has been direly affected by the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent cancellation of hundreds of Broadway shows and Live Events across the country. Our goal is raise much needed funding for our arts education partners and the newly created PATH Fund’s Community Relief Grant Program to provide immediate financial assistance to those in our community affected by Covid-19.

Each year Rockers On Broadway® honors industry luminaries who have inspired and enhanced the community. Our Lifetime Achievement Award honoree is the incomparable Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award–winner – Billy Porter. Billy is a fashion trailblazer, activist, fierce performer and an inspiration to us all.

Producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price are thrilled to announce that the Broadway cast of Jagged Little Pill, with seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette, will be hosting a virtual Broadway fundraising event to benefit the Biden Victory Fund, on Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 8:00-9:00PM ET (5:00-6:00PM PT). Featuring performances, conversations, and messages from special surprise guests, this officially sanctioned Biden Victory Fund Event supports the Biden For President campaign to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of The United States of America. Tickets are available from $25.00, at bit.ly/JLPforBiden.

“I couldn’t be happier to express my passion for conscionable leadership in America with our Jagged Little Pill Broadway team,” said Alanis Morissette. “Each person within this musical is a force of nature and activism in their own right, and I am thrilled to come together to support TRUE democracy, and political and relational grace, with our whole JLP family.” “Our show is all about encouraging action and making your voice heard,” said Price, Tiwary and David, who serve as Event Chairs alongside attorney and Broadway investor Andrew Byrnes. “So, we are thrilled to be adding our voice to the Biden-Harris chorus this election season, and we hope to inspire Americans to exercise their right to vote this November. We are indeed fighting for the soul of our country, and the cast of Jagged Little Pill is full of heart and soul.” Contribution Levels for the Event are: Supporter: $25; Advocate: $100; Sponsor: $250; Champion: $1,000; and Co-Host: $10,000 (write/raise), which includes a virtual meet & greet with the cast of Jagged Little Pill.

The ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 will continue until further notice. While a return date has yet to be determined, #JaggedLittleBroadway is now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased through January 3, 2021.