Theater and Music News: Assassins, The Karate Kid – The Musical, A Chorus Line in Spanish and Hadestown

Broadway Records is releasing a cast album from Classic Stage Company’s recent star-studded Off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Assassins. The music is available digitally, with a physical CD release planned for April 15.

The recording features Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley, Jr., Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor, Tavi Gevinson as Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck, Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer, Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara, and Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz. The ensemble is rounded out by performers and musicians Brad Giovanine, Bianca Horn, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey.

The production was directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle and featured music direction and orchestrations by Greg Jarrett and sound design by Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz.

The complete cast and creative team has been announced for the world premiere, pre-Broadway engagement of The Karate Kid – The Musical, which will take the stage at Stages St. Louis, starting May 25.

The complete cast includes Jovanni Sy as Chojun Miyagi, John Cardoza as Daniel LaRusso, two-time Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin as Lucille LaRusso, Alan H. Green as John Kreese, Jake Bentley Young as Johnny Lawrence, Jetta Juriansz as Ali Mills, and Luis Pablo Garcia as Freddie Fernandez.

The ensemble cast will also feature Manik Anand, Trevor James Berger, Leah Berry, Gabi Campo, Caitlyn Caughell, Kristina Garvida Doucette, Zachary Downer, Francis Florendo, Kayla Jenerson, Sydney Jones, Josh Hoon Lee, Noah Lentini, Garrick Macatangay, Abby Mastusaka, Justice D. Moore, Omar Nieves, Jackson Kanawha Perry, Isidro Rafael, Sangeetha Santhebennur, and Victor Carrillo Tracey.

The book is written by Robert Mark Kamen, with music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini, choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, and under the direction of Amon Miyamoto. Joining the Creative team is Tony Award Winning scenic designer Derek McLane, costume designer Ayako Maeda, lighting designer Bradley King, sound designer Kai Harada, projection designer Peter Nigrini, orchestrator John Clancy, music director & arrangements Andrew Resnick.



Craft Recordings / Concord Theatricals released the cast album of Antonio Banderas, Teatro del Soho CaixaBank and John Breglio’s acclaimed Spanish production of A Chorus Line, the first-ever Spanish language recording of the iconic musical, on CD in Spain and on streaming and digital platforms worldwide.

The album includes a special bonus track featuring Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti, who starred opposite Banderas in the Tony Award-winning 2003 Broadway revival of Nine, singing “What I Did For Love” in Spanish. A new music video featuring their performance was released today and can be viewed HERE.

Banderas produced, co-directed with Baayork Lee, and starred as Zach in A Chorus Line, which first played at Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga, Spain in 2019 and is now touring Madrid at Teatro Calderón through April 17, followed by a run in Barcelona at Teatro Tívoli from April 23-May 29. The production was a finalist in the category of Best Musical Show at the 2020 MAX Awards.

Banderas said, “The past two years have given all of us a deeper appreciation for the performing arts. A Chorus Line celebrates the perseverance of artists and the singular joys of this cherished artform. I’m thrilled we now get to share the music of this production with the world. Being able to release the first ever Spanish-language recording of A Chorus Line is momentous and I hope everyone will cherish this recording.”

“We are very excited to release this wonderful album of Antonio’s production,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. “Hearing this iconic score in Spanish with these terrific performers and a substantial orchestra reminds us of the power of musical theatre to transcend barriers.”

A Chorus Line (Original Spanish Cast Recording) features Malaga artist Antonio Banderas and cast members (in alphabetical order) Angie Alcázar, Kristina Alonso, Albert Bolea, Anna Coll, Daniel Délyon, Alberto Escobar, Roberto Facchin, Diana Girbau, Cassandra Hlong, Aaron Cobos, Fran Moreno, Beatriz Mur, Ivo Pareja-Obregón, Pablo Puyol, Estibalitz Ruiz, Fran Del Pino, Lorena Santiago, Sarah Schielke, Miguel Ángel Belotto, Juan José Marco, Fernando Mariano, Graciela Monterde, Lucrecia Petraglia, Zuhaitz San Buenaventura, Aida Sánchez, Lucía Castro, Marcela Nava, Pol Galcerá, Luis Ochoa and Elena Rueda.

The Spanish production of A Chorus Line has music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante. Music direction is by Arturo Díez-Boscovich, Spanish lyric translation by Roser Batalia, and Spanish libretto translation by Ignacio García May. Orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick, Bill Byers and Hershy Kay. A Chorus Line was conceived, originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett.

The producers of Hadestown, winner of eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, are thrilled to announce that beginning Tuesday, April 5, Jewelle Blackman, will summon spring eight times a week at Broadway’s Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street) when she takes over the role of Persephone, goddess of springtime and queen of the underworld.

Blackman, a native of Toronto, first joined Hadestown in 2017 with the musical’s developmental run at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre. She went on to captivate audiences with her soul-stirring alto as one of the original trio of Fates on Broadway and as a Persephone understudy. Blackman also appeared in Canadian productions of The Lion King; We Will Rock You; Caroline, or Change; and Dreamgirls and has written the new musicals Boy Boy and The Magic Drum and The Trials and Triumphs of a Tar Baby. In addition to appearing on the Grammy Award®-winning Broadway cast recording, she stars on Hadestown’s acclaimed 2020 holiday album If The Fates Allow.

Lana Gordon, who currently plays Persephone on Broadway, will play her final performance in the show on Sunday, April 3.

Additionally, also starting Tuesday, April 5, Soara-Joye Ross will join the cast of Hadestown, taking over for Blackman as one of the Fates. Ross most recently was seen in CSC’s acclaimed revival of Carmen Jones which garnered her a Lucille Lortel Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She also received Drama Desk and Audelco Award nominations for her portrayal of Frankie in that production.

In addition to Blackman and Ross, the Broadway cast of Hadestown also features Grammy Award winner Reeve Carney, Tony Award® winner André De Shields, two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, and Tony Award nominee Patrick Page. They are joined by Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. The chorus of Workers is played by Emily Afton, Malcolm Armwood, Timothy Hughes, Trent Saunders, Grace Yoo. The cast includes swings Sojourner Brown, Tara Jackson, Tomás Matos, Sayo Oni, Yael “YaYa” Reich, and T. Oliver Reid.

