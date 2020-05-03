Theater News and More: Jason Robert Brown’s SubCulture Benefit, BAM Virtual Gala, Still Waiting in the Wings, Broadway Teachers Kids,Summonds Climb Due to Non Social Distancing

Cate Blanchett Photo Rose Billings

Did you miss Jason Robert Brown’s SubCulture Benefit?

If you are busy you have to check out Ariana Grande’s sublime version of “Still Hurting”

This was all to help SubCulture Relief Fund (https://donorbox.org/subculture) which the concert benefited to assist their amazing staff and musicians who have been disrupted by the pandemic.

On May 13, the BAM Virtual Gala 2020 honors actor and director Cate Blanchett, author Zadie Smith, and philanthropist and producer Jeanne Donovan Fisher for their invaluable contributions to film, literature, theater, and cultural philanthropy. In accordance with COVID-19 safety and social distancing guidelines, the gala will be hosted this year on BAM.org and open to the public. The event directly supports BAM’s commitment to its wide scope of adventurous programming and viewers are invited to make contributions throughout the evening.

BAM President Katy Clark said, “Moving to an online, virtual format gives BAM an exciting opportunity to open its gala experience to a wider audience, pay tribute to our amazing honorees in new ways, and gather the arts community in a challenging time. We are excited to share this unique experience as part of our current digital Love from BAM programming. Our greatest concern right now is for everyone’s health and safety. When we can safely come together once again, we’ll look forward to seeing you at BAM.”

The artistic director for BAM’s virtual gala is award-winning theater and film director Maureen Towey.

The new film Still Waiting in the Wings isan all-star musical homage to Broadway. The film will be released worldwide on May 15, 2020 on DVD and all digital platforms. Directed by Q. Allan Brocka and written by Jeffrey A. Johns and Arie Gonzalez. The cast includes Jeffrey A. Johns, Joe Abraham, Rena Strober, Adam Huss, Blake Peyrot, Harrison White, and Rebekah Kochan, with special appearances by Nick Adams, Ed Asner, Carole Cook, Lee Meriwether, Patricia Richardson, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Sally Struthers, Bruce Vilanch, and Cindy Williams.

The stars sing and dance while living the reality of slinging hash under the florescent lights at Times Square’s famed “Café Broadway.” The movie features original songs by Danny Abosch, Andrew Byrne, Ken Clifton, Arie Gonzalez, Paul Louis, Matthew Lee Robinson, Nick Santa Maria, Ruth Wallis, and Michael Whitney, with choreography by Cassie Nordgren, Arianna Hyatt, and Lee Martino.

Broadway Teachers Kids (BTK)- The Children’s Performing Arts Virtual Camp is co-founded by Mom and finance executive Suzanne Murphy and Tony nominated, world renowned producer/director/choreographer and master teacher Michèle Assaf. BTK will offer a virtual summer camp for students ages 5 to 11 years old. The curriculum will consist of lessons, games, and exercises that will take children on a journey to artistically express themselves. The virtual summer camp will have an arts focus and all classes will be taught by talented professional artists who are out of work due to the COVID-19 emergency that has caused the closure of Broadway, theaters, dance companies, film studios, dance studios and more.

Guest artists include award-winning principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, Tiler Peck. The ‘Camp’ is offered on a weekly basis at $450.00 a week between July 6 and August 28, 2020. The curriculum will include dance and movement classes such as Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Lyrical, Hip Hop, Latin Dance, Musical Theatre, Conditioning and Dance Parties. Voice and Acting classes will be offered as well. BTK’s mission is to support artists during these unprecedented and challenging times. The tuition pays for faculty and staff while any overage being donated to a charity TBD that supports these artists. More information is available at www.broadwayteacheskids.com

Central Park and Prospect Park, were filled to the brim with New Yorkers who don’t care about the virus. Officers were forced to issue 43 summonses to those ignoring social distancing protocol. This can have a fine up to $1000 for violating the orders. An additional eight summonses were issued to rebels outside of the parks. The NYPD has made 60 arrests and issued 343 summonses related to social distancing since shelter-in-place instructions were implemented on March 16.