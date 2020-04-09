Theater News and More: Money and Help In Times Of Need

Over the past 3 weeks, The Actors Fund has distributed $2,883,652 to 2,343 people, which is over the amount they normally distribute in a year. This emergency financial assistance is helping those in financial crisis with assistance for basic living expenses, such as essential medications to help prevent infections, paying for food, or utilities, and other needs.

The American Theatre Wing has redirected funds from this year’s Obie Awards to launch a grant initiative for Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway artists affected by COVID-19. The Wing, has created a $250,000 fund that will award $500 grants to the artists who were part of 90 Off-Broadway and Off-Off-Broadway productions that would have been eligible for the Obie Awards. The ceremony itself, which was scheduled for May 18 at Terminal 5 in New York, will be moved online to a date to be determined.

In addition to the $250,000 grant, the Wing will also be making immediate gifts of $1,000 to all 82 regional theaters that previously received its National Theatre Company Grants, awarded annually by the Wing to innovative theater companies.

THE CARES ACT AND UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE: WHAT ARTISTS AND FREELANCERS NEED TO KNOWFri, April 10, 2020, 1 – 2 PMOnline Webinar REGISTER HERE!

In this time of financial upheaval, many freelancers, gig workers, and independent contracts are now able to file for unemployment insurance, when they have never been able to do so before.

Join us this Friday to get a better understanding of the new CARES Act and the benefits that may be available to you, along with information about where to find further guidance.

This program will be held as a free online webinar. Please make sure to register ahead of time in order to get access to the class.

The Magis Theatre Company will present Thornton Wilder’s The Alcestiad – A play in three acts with a satyr play: The Drunken Sisters, directed by George Drance. The play will run June 20-28, 2020, at Roosevelt Island’s Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has made a $6 million donation that will help support motion picture employees and their families facing severe financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation will also provide aid to institutions focused on supporting diverse filmmakers. AMPAS made the announcement Friday.

The Academy said $4 million of the donation will be distributed equally between The Actors Fund, which supports behind-the-scenes workers as well as performers, and the Motion Picture & Television Fund. The Academy will contribute an additional $2 million to the already-established Academy Foundation to support its grants program.

WVF long-time partner, the City Bar Justice Center’s NELP, just launched the COVID-19 Remote Small Business Legal Clinics to help you navigate broad legal issues resulting from the pandemic. These pro bono consultations will provide advice on your particular business issue such as:

Honoring contracts and force majeure clauses*

Employment and labor law

Real estate and commercial leasing issues

Business insurance matters

Small business loans and grants

Sign up for your free consultation today! Qualified applicants can expect to be contacted by an attorney within 3 business days.