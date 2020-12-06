Theater News: Drag Queen Christmas, A King and No King, BSC’s Holiday Getaway, The Working Theater

The 2020 tour of the outrageous annual Christmas drag show, A Drag Queen Christmas 2020. The production features some of the most celebrated contestants from the mega hit VH1 reality show “RuPaul’s Drag Race” – and brings them together for a jam packed 2-hour holiday spectacular unlike any other. The annual tour is now available on demand at www.dragfans.com



Co-Hosted by Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor (Season 9 & Co-Winner of All Stars 4) and Nina West (Miss Congeniality Season 11), A Drag Queen Christmas 2020 stars Sasha Velour (Winner Season 9) Shea Coulee (Season 9 and winner All Stars 5), Jaida Essence Hall (winner Season 12), Brooke Lynn Hytes (runner up Season 11), Jackie Cox (Season 12), and Thorgy Thor (Season 8 & All Stars 3). Special guests include the iconic Lady Bunny and Landon Cider – (first Drag King on the show; Winner of Season 3; Boulet Brothers Dragula).



Thorgy Thor

Featuring a dazzling array of yuletide classics, complete with their own naughty twist. The Queens and King are rolling out the red Christmas carpet performing against the backdrop of a winter wonderland – complete with stunning costumes, outrageous comedy performances, and even pyrotechnics! And if all that good cheer wasn’t enough, drag icon Lady Bunny will perform her new hit single “Santa’s Spreading COVID Around”. Also featured are flashbacks with fans in various cities across the country from previous tours. Each Queen and King will perform two numbers throughout the show with a produced audience soundtrack to give the event an exciting live experience – and expect some backstage antics.

Nina West

Usually a sold-out tour in 35-45 cities nationwide, this year’s show was filmed without an audience at the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, CT in Oct 2020. “Unfortunately, COVID has sidelined our tour this year, says Producer Murray Hodgson. This would have been our fifth season on tour and there was no way we were going to let down the fans this year, so we’re making it available ‘on demand’ for fans all around the world. Fans can watch the show with family and friends as many times as they want throughout the entire holiday season.”

Absolute power corrupts absolutely in this delicious Jacobean tragicomedy. Arbaces, the King of Iberia, conquers Tigranes, King of Armenia, and offers him noble treatment – and his sister for a wife. But it’s been awhile since Arbaces has seen his sister. When he does, he is seized with incestuous passion. Arbaces resists this forbidden love with all his might – until she professes she loves him too! But now, what to do about Tigranes?Alongside the natural pleasures of a surprisingly funny tragedy, A King and No King also offers some particularly piquant allegory for this time of transition from one administration to the next.

Directed by José Zayas, this livestream benefit reading will feature Rajesh Bose, Robert Cuccioli, Edmund Donovan, Franchelle Stewart Dorn, Topher Embrey, Chukwudi Iwuji, Teresa Avia Lim, Cara Ricketts, Socorro Santiago, Reagan Tankersley, Craig Wallace, and CJ Wilson.This is a LIVE EVENT. This exceptional cast will come together to present the play LIVE from their homes––anything can happen. It will premiere at 7:30 PM EDT on Monday, December 14. A recording of the broadcast will be available until 7:00 PM EDT on Friday, December 18 – then it disappears. GET DETAILS

Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Pittsfield, MA. in the heart of the Berkshires, and under the leadership of Founder/Artistic Director Julianne Boyd, will present BSC’s Holiday Getaway, a virtual concert starring Alan H. Green (BSC’s The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein, Broadway’s School of Rock), Alysha Umphress (BSC’s The Hills Are Alive with Rodgers & Hammerstein; Broadway/BSC’s On the Town) and Joel Waggoner(Composer: BSC’s Presto Change-O; Performer: Broadway’s School of Rock). The concert will be filmed in advance at BSC’s Boyd-Quinson Mainstage and will be streamed from Friday, December 18 at 7:30 pm ET through Wednesday, December 23 at 7:30 pm ET. BSC’s Holiday Getaway will be available for a donation of $25 or more at the following link on Ovation Tix. BSC’s Holiday Getaway will be a holiday concert unlike any other to commemorate a year unlike any other. Three of Barrington Stage’s favorite performers will join forces to spread some much-needed seasonal cheer – and the relief that 2020 is almost over – with an evening of hilarious new holiday songs as well as traditional favorites.



“With so many of us unable to gather together with friends and family, we want to offer a virtual holiday concert to share a lot of laughter and joy as well as truly heartfelt wishes with our community,” Ms. Boyd commented. “And what better way than with three spectacularly talented performers and friends of BSC. We look forward to the moment when we can all gather together safely again in the very near future but until then, please enjoy our Holiday Getaway!”

Working Theater, a Drama Desk and AUDELCO award winning Off-Broadway company presents Sanctuary—An Immersive Soundwalk, as part of their critically acclaimed 2020-21 digital season.

Created by Rachel Falcone and Michael Premo, and Directed by Rebecca Martinez, this unique sonic experience invites audiences to put on headphones, take a walk, and be immersed in the stories of people looking for sanctuary in a world of uncertainty. Working Theater will offer downloads of this unique experience as a gift to their community.

“This year has left many people feeling isolated, and despondent. This timely soundwalk embraces these tumultuous feelings as important markers in our life to reflect on.” Says co-creator Rachel Falcone. “Sanctuary is a mediation on how a particular community has found each other, and the obstacles and isolation they experience along the way. These stories invite us to consider how resilient we are as human beings, and the journey we are all a part of.”

Developed in partnership with the community at St. John the Divine, Sanctuary is part of Working Theater’s Five Boroughs/One City Initiative. “These last eight months have been trying times for all of our communities. Working Theater wants to acknowledge the support and enthusiasm our audiences have shown us this season. We want to give back. We know that art is a sanctuary for many and are excited to provide this beautiful work as a gift during a particularly challenging holiday season.” says co-Artistic Directors Mark Plesent and Tamilla Woodard

For a free gift download of Sanctuary visit: https://theworkingtheater.org/events/sanctuary-2020/