Theater News: The Tony’s, The Prince Of Egypt, Neil LaBute, Broadway’s Great American Songbook: The Holiday Gala and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! On the Radio

The Tony Awards has been postponed again. Originally slated for late fall, this timeline has come and gone. Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, stated at the Theatermakers Summit Monday “We don’t have a decision date yet, since we’re not opening in March, we have more planning time. By that time who will remember what even played?

Considered it is being predicted that foreign tourists are not likely to return before 2025 and the country is heading toward a recession with cities being close to lockdown, it may mean theatre will not return for a while and that’s being realistic.

The Prince Of Egypt, the new hit musical premiered at London’s Dominion Theatre on February 25, 2020. Based on the acclaimed DreamWorks Animation film, Ghostlight Records will release the original cast recording on CD online and in stores on Friday, November 20. ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/princeofegypt

With almost 60 artists, “this truly phenomenal production” (BBC London) has music and lyrics by Grammy® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell), a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with five of his acclaimed songs from the DreamWorks Animation film (“Deliver Us,” “All I Ever Wanted,” “Through Heaven’s Eyes,” “The Plagues”. The Academy Award®-winning “When You Believe,” was a global hit for Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey.

The album features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari), Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron), Simbi Akande, Casey Al-Shaqsy, Joe Atkinson, Danny Becker, Felipe Bejarano, Pàje Campbell, Adam Filipe, Soophia Foroughi, Natalie Green, Jack Harrison-Cooper, Rachael Ireson, Kalene Jeans, Christian Alexander Knight, Jessica Lee, Oliver Lidert, Jay Marsh, Scott Maurice, Carly Miles, Sam Oladeinde, Alice Readie, Christopher Short, Molly Smith, Ricardo Walker, Danny Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward together with young performers Leo Babet, Jonah Collier, Taylor Jenkins, Mia Lakha, Iman Pabani and Hannah Selk.

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

Will theater goers pay to go to the theatre to see Zoom? Denizen Theatre will present Neil LaBute’s new COVID-19 play True Love Will Find You in the End, has no live actors. Eight audience members are asked to sit in the round and listen to two prerecorded performers enact a tense two-hander. Hmmm leave my bedroom …..why? Where is the live experience.

It’s the holiday event of the season. Broadway’s Great American Songbook: The Holiday Gala into your homes from The York Theater Company. Directed by Barry Kleinbort, The Gala will star all artists from the seven-week “Songbook” series: Alton Fitzerald White, Lee Roy Reams, Karen Mason, George Abud, Ben Vereen, Klea Blackhurst, Robert Creighton and Lillas White …plus special guests:Jeremy Benton, Kylie and Kadyn Kuioka, Cheryl Stern, Haley Swindal and more! Zoom Happy Hour begins at 6:00pm on Monday, December 21 Join Us Here!

This year, free on KPBS Radio 89.5 FM, on the KPBS website and app, and on smart speakers! Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving Day) at 12:00 noon PT Saturday, December 5 at 12:00 noon PT, Sunday, December 20 at 12:00 noon PT and Thursday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) at 6:00 p.m. PT

Broadway veteran Edward Watts returns as The Grinch! with Tommy Martinez as Young Max, John Treacy Egan as Old Max, a great cast of San Diego favorites, and old and new Whos too!

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! On the Radio is supported in part by Terry Atkinson and Kathy Taylor, The Binford Family, Ann Davies, George C. Guerra, United, Pamela Wagner and Hans Tegebo, and The Wickline Family.