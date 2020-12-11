Theater News: Vanessa Redgrave, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical, Bednobs and Broomsticks, Raul Esparza is Scrooge,Keen’s Holiday Variety Hour and Theatre Aspen

Tony, Oscar, Emmy, and Academy Award winner Vanessa Redgrave will play the feature role in the upcoming audio adaptation of Akhmatova: The Heart Is Not Made of Stone. The show tells the haunting tale of two cultural giants—the Russian poet Anna Akhmatova and the British philosopher Isaiah Berlin (played by Paul Hilton), their fateful meeting, and subsequent events of their relationship. The play features Akhmatova’s incomparable poetry and the romantic drama between her and Berlin amidst the repressive Stalinist regime.



Akhmatova: The Heart Is Not Made of Stone will be the premier production of The Ensemble for the Romantic Century’s new Radio Drama Division. For the 2020-21 season.

Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical will be presented by the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) one performance only January 1, 2021 at 7:00pm ET to benefit The Actors Fund. The show will be available for streaming for 72 hours.

Based on the 2007 Disney / Pixar film — has been percolating over the past several months on TikTok. What started as a one-off bit has slowly snowballed into a massive undertaking, with bored Broadway fans, composers, set designers, costume makers, choreographers, and more working together to build bits and pieces of the (until now) fictional show.

Bedknobs and Broomsticks is officially headed for the stage! The world premiere production of the musical will be presented on tour in the UK, kicking off in August 2021. Tickets go on sale this Friday. See full dates and book tickets here.

Keen’s Holiday Variety Hour, written and directed by Billy Recce, and starring Kate Baldwin & Graham Rowat, Whitney Bashor & Jared Zirilli, Nick Blaemire, Kathleen Chalfant, Jasminn Johnson, Ted Koch & Leenya Rideout, Marsha Mason, and Brenda Pressley, with special appearances by Heidi Armbruster, Marc delaCruz, Chris Dwan, Kevin Kilner, Jodie Markell, Jay Mazyck, Lauren Molina, Paul Niebanck, Pamela Sabaugh, George Salazar, and Sheldon Woodley. The KeenHoliday Variety Hour will premiere Tuesday December 15th at 6:30pm, with a recording of the livestream available until December 22nd.

Keen’s Holiday Variety Hour will be a festive fundraising event paying loving homage to ‘70s TV variety shows, featuring a full roster of Keen alumni and Broadway stars singing songs, telling stories, and sharing holiday recipes. This benefit broadcast is free, however, patrons are welcome to donate as part of Keen Company’s “31 Days of Giving” challenge and help the company raise $31,000 by December 31st.

Keen Company’s 21st year will reimagine the classic radio drama with a season of five world premiere audio plays from a multifaceted group of modern playwrights. Hear/Now continues Keen’s mission to be an Off-Broadway home for new work. Hear/Now welcomes patrons into a theater of their imagination and digital programming that will allow for continued conversations and connection.

Theatre Aspen (Producing Director, Jed Bernstein) will return this winter with the second annual Holiday Cabaret, presented virtually for the first time ever. Recorded from New York City, the cabaret will stream for two performances only, Wednesday, December 23 and Sunday, December 27, 2020 at 6:00 PM MST.

The 2020 Holiday Cabaret Series is directed by Broadway’s Lorin Latarro (Choreographer: Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress), with music direction by David Dabbon(Beetlejuice, Sondheim on Sondheim) and Andy Einhorn (Carousel; Hello, Dolly!), and features a company that includes two-time Tony Award nominee two-time Tony Award, three-time Drama Desk Award, two-time Outer Critics Circle Award, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!; Finian’s Rainbow), Outer Critics Circle Award winner, Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee, and Aspen-local favorite Beth Malone (Fun Home, The Unsinkable Molly Brown), Broadway stalwarts Charity Angél Dawson (Mrs. Doubtfire; Waitress; Side Show), Aaron Kaburick (Mrs. Doubtfire; Hello, Dolly!; Something Rotten) and J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots, Mrs. Doubtfire), along with former Theatre Aspen Apprentice, Emily Britt (The Search for Roxie semi-finalist).

Tickets for the 2020 Holiday Cabaret are complimentary, but reservations must be made in advance at TheatreAspen.org/holiday-cabaret-series. A link to the performance will be shared 24-hours before showtime

Ahead of the December 23 performance, an exclusive pre-show event, including additional performances, conversations with the creative team, and an exclusive Theatre Aspen winter gift, will be available for $75 per household. Tickets for the pre-show event can be purchased when making reservations. Any inquiries may be directed to concierge@theatreaspen.org or 970 300 4474.