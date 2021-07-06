Theater Resources Unlimited Announces Tony winner Chuck Cooper and Tony Nominee Robert Cuccioli To Head Cast of No One Cries for the Blacksmith

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces that the third and final play in the 2021 TRU Voices Series, No One Cries for the Blacksmith, will star Tony winner Chuck Cooper and Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 3pm. This new two-hander is part of the 22nd annual TRU Voices New Plays Virtual Reading, new plays by TRU writers produced by TRU producers, presented with generous support from The StoryLine Project. Tickets for the series are available at truboxoffice.com.

The “Dollars and Sense” industry talkback panel for No One Cries for the Blacksmith will include Margot Astrachan, producer (The Prom, A Gentleman’s Guide…, Ghost the musical); Patrick Blake, producer (The 39 Steps revival, Bedlam Theater’s Hamlet/St. Joan, Play Dead, The Exonerated, In the Continuum), founding artistic director Rhymes Over Beats; TRU Voices sponsor R.K. Greene, executive director of The Storyline Project, producer (Farinelli and the King, Peter and the Starcatcher, A Time to Kill; The Lightning Thief tour; off-Broadway Terms of Endearment, Cougar the musical; upcoming Beau the musical); John Lant, indie producer (Fabulous, Frankenstein the musical, Wicked City Blues), artistic director Write Act Repertory, producer The Park Theatre in Union City NJ; Janel Scarborough, producer/script developer (Single Black Female, Welcome to America, Fotos), founding member of Backdoor Films; Cheryl Wiesenfeld, producer (4-time Tony winner for Elaine Stritch: At Liberty, The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, All the Way; off-Broadway The Exonerated, In the Continuum, Play Dead).

“There’s light at the end of every tunnel.” No One Cries for the Blacksmith follows a hope-filled New York City taxi cab driver and his confident marketing executive passenger on the best, the worst and possibly the last day of their lives. Based on true events, this intense drama infused with humor will take you on a journey wondering if these strangers turned friends will make it out alive.

Sunday, July 11th, 2021, 3:00pm EDT Stephanie Pope Lofgren presents No One Cries for the Blacksmith by Lloyd Khaner directed by Tony winner Tonya Pinkins starring Tony winner Chuck Cooper and Tony nominee Robert Cuccioli

A Video on Demand recording of the previous TRU Voices play reading of Golden Wings by Coolidge Harris II is available for purchase until Thursday evening July 1st at 7:55pm. The play was directed by Rain Pryor and produced by Benny Lumpkins Jr. It stars Tony winner Lillias White and Scotch Loring with Stanley Wayne Mathis, Jerome Preston Bates, Dan Saunders, Crystal Knighton, Sherman Edwards and Aliria Johnson. Available now at https://truboxoffice.com

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-eight-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents monthly panels as well as the new weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.