Theater Resources Unlimited announces TRU Community Gatherings

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) hosts weekly Community Gatherings every Friday at 4:30pm via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community – it’s an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about keeping theater alive during these challenging times. To reserve a spot and receive the Zoom invitation, email TRUnltd@aol.com with “Zoom Me” in the subject line.

From Bob Ost, executive director of TRU: “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all TRU live events are being reformatted for virtual participation. We created the weekly Community Gatherings to both minimize isolation and share information within the community. Stay positive, test negative, be safe!” 

TRU continues their weekly series of TRU Community Gatherings on the next two Fridays, with others to be announced. Check the upcoming schedule at truonline.org/tru-community-gathering

A Conversation with Mara Isaacs Friday, October 9 at 4:30pmGet to know Mara Isaacs, producer of Hadestown and founder of Octopus Theatricals, whose work ranges from commercial to experimental including the innovative (and now online) Theatre for One.We’ll talk about her unconventional road to Broadway, the current detour into virtual presentation, and how her company has been uniquely positioned, perhaps, to adapt to the new world we find ourselves in. 

Regional Perspective, 2: Fundraising and Audience Engagement During COVID. Friday, October 16 at 4:30pm In the room: Katy Brown, Producing Artistic Director of the Barter Theatre in Abingdon, VA; Gil Cates, Jr., Executive Director of the Geffen Playhouse; and theatre artist, producer and fundraiser Jeff Coon, Annual Fund and Foundation Manager at Lancaster, PA’s historic Fulton Theatre. The discussion will cover fundraising during COVID times and exploring other, non-traditional ways of programming to keep audiences engaged and donors supportive.

Videos of past Community Gatherings can also be viewed on TRU’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/
Theater Resources Unlimited(TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-seven-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.

