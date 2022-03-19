Theater Resources Unlimited announces Tru Voices Annual Play Reading Series Submission Deadline Extends

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces their submissions deadline for TRU VOICES will be extended until April 1, 2022. Presented with the generous support of R.K. Greene and The StoryLine Project, TRU VOICES seeks full length plays for the annual series, to be presented on Sundays in July. The presentations may be virtual, with the possibility of the series being presented live in one of Manhattan’s off-Broadway theaters. TRU will pay for a developmental reading of your new play. To apply, fill out an application: PRS22Application.pdf (writable PDF) or PRS22Application (Word), and send to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com

Created to nurture producers as well as writers, TRU VOICES seeks producer-driven projects. Each reading is followed by a “Dollars and Sense” panel discussion with prominent New York producers, general managers and artistic directors focusing on potential venues, marketing and budgeting of the work. TRU Literary Manager Cate Cammarata will once again oversee the administration of TRU Voices.

Producers are invited to submit new work that they are interested in developing. Theater companies are invited to submit new work that they wish to produce in the series. Writers are invited to submit and are strongly encouraged to use this as an opportunity to form a relationship with a potential producer, for our series and perhaps for the future.

TRU is particularly interested in works that deal with current social issues and encourages submissions from BIPOC voices. However, all good works are welcome by all and any talented writer. To view guidelines and applications, visit truonline.org/tru-event-category/tru-voices/ and direct any questions to TRUPlaySubmissions@gmail.com

TRU members may submit free of charge. All non-members must submit a $25 application fee, which is applicable towards our $95 annual membership. If selected for the series, at least one member of the producing/writing team must be a paid member of TRU.

www.CreateTheater.com, www.RhymesOverBeats.org Cate Cammarata (TRU literary manager) is an Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg in NYC, dedicated to the development of new plays and musicals. The recipient of the 2022 TRU Entrepreneur Award, she is the Founder and Executive Producer of CreateTheater’s New Works Fest, the Associate Artistic Director for Rhymes Over Beats Hip Hop Theater Collective and has been the Literary Manager for Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) for ten years. Her Off-Broadway work includes The Assignment and My Father’s Daughter, with a regional credit in My Life Is a Musical (Bay Street Theater). Cate holds a BFA in Acting/Directing from Syracuse University and an MFA in Dramaturgy at SUNY Stony Brook, and is Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at CUNY Baruch College. Her latest book, “Contemporary Monologues for a New Theater,” was listed as one of the Top Ten Books for theater lovers by BroadwayDirect in 2018. www.CateCammarata.com

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-eight-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents monthly panels as well as the new weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation.