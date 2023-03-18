Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) Announces Women Producers Take the Stage

Jennifer Simard and Adam Godley to join cast of ‘Once Upon a One More Time. Simard will play the role of Stepmother while Godley will appear as The Narrator.

Due to a shortfall in capitalization and following the withdrawal of a Lead Producer, the Broadway production of Room, which was scheduled to begin performances on April 3, 2023 at the James Earl Jones Theatre, has been postponed indefinitely. The current production, which was in rehearsal, was shut down as of Thursday, March 16.

Broadway Backwards 2023 raised a record-breaking $765,069 setting a new record. The total tops the previous $758,582, which was set in 2022.

Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB), the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities, is proud to present the Off Broadway debut with Yasmina Reza’s acclaimed Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage, with a translation by Christopher Hampton. It will begin performances on April 18 before its opening night on April 27 and run through May 20 at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd Street). Tickets are $67.50 and can be purchased by visiting tbtb.org.

The incredible ensemble cast will star David Burtka (Broadway: Sam Mendes’ Gypsy, Edward Albee’s The Goat or Who is Sylvia, TV: “Uncoupled”), Carey Cox (Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale”), Gabe Fazio (Films: The Good Nurse, A Star is Born), and Christiane Noll (Broadway: Ragtime (Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations), Dear Evan Hansen)

Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage takes place as two New York couples meet to discuss an unfortunate incident concerning their children. They agree to talk things out civilly, but as the night wears on, pretenses are dropped, and the gloves come off.

TBTB will incorporate supertitle captioning and audio description into the design of their production of God of Carnage, making every performance fully accessible to all.

Theater Breaking Through Barriers (TBTB) is the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities. It is TBTB’s over-arching mission to alter misperceptions surrounding disability by demonstrating that disability does not affect the quality or integrity of our art or our artists. Currently celebrating their 43rd season, TBTB was founded in 1979 as Theater By The Blind, working primarily with blind/low vision artists. In 2008 the company expanded their mission to include artists of all abilities and disabilities and changed their name to Theater Breaking Through Barriers, retaining their original “TBTB” acronym and becoming the preeminent Off-Broadway Theater for people with disabilities. Hailed by The New York Times as “an extraordinary troupe designed to defy expectations” and The New York Post as “quite simply one of the most enjoyable companies in the country, TBTB strives to shatter stereotypes and break through barriers that limit and divide our world.

SHO Productions announces a staged reading of Mythic: A New Musical, which will be held on Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24. Mythic features a book and lyrics by Marcus Stevens, music by Oran Eldor and direction by Donna Feore.

The relationship between a mother and her teenage daughter can be sheer hell – especially if that daughter is a Greek goddess with a taste for the Underworld. Mythic, a new pop/rock musical comedy, turns the story of Persephone on its side, where the gods are chart-topping rock stars, power-hungry politicians, and professional VIPs. In a world of Olympian celebrity, Persephone struggles between her mother’s expectations and a desire to find her own path. But her wish for independence comes back to bite her when she gets trapped in the dark realm with Greece’s eternal bad boy. The journey that follows is an offbeat, emotionally-charged tale for the ages.

The cast for the March 2023 reading of Mythic features Will Branner, Gizel Jimenez, Lindsay Joan, Manu Narayan, Mamie Parris, as well as Sherz Aletaha, Sarah Bishop, Rohit Gopal, Sarah Kay, Jamen Nanthakumar, Xavier Reyes, Emily Grace Tucker and Michael Wordly.