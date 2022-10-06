Theater Resources Unlimited – Upcoming TRU Community Gathering via Zoom, Supporting the Arts, Artists and Self-Producers: The Players Theatre – 10/7

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community – it’s an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive Zoom invitations for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with “Zoom Me” in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation – or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership – to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 10/7 – Supporting the Arts, Artists and Self-Producers: The Players Theatre. In the room: Michael Sgouros, composer, percussionist and owner of The Players Theatre; and Brenda Bell, writer, producing artistic director Literally Alive Theatre and Be Bold Productions. Michael and Brenda administer The Players Theatre Self Producing Artist Residency Program, dedicated to helping original plays and musicals move on to an Off Broadway or New York run, and also run the Players Theatre Short Play Festival which gives playwrights and composers the opportunity to present new original material in an informal setting. They even pivoted during the COVID theater shutdown by opening Bravo’s Book Nook to offer writers an outlet for their published (or self-published) plays. Also learn about The Players Theatre Collaborative, dedicated to help preserve and promote the growth of the performing arts in and around Greenwich Village. Hear the many ways The Players Theatre might support your career and creative growth. Click here to register and receive the Zoom link.

UPCOMING:

10/14 – Zooming into Tomorrow: Advances in Our Go-To Virtual Platform. In the room: Tamra Pica, producer and casting director for Write Act Repertory, and co-producer of the TRU Writer-Producer Speed Dates and Audition Event. How TRU adapted our programs to virtual presentation, adjustments we’ve been able to make to both our Speed Dates and our annual audition weekend. A look at the progress virtual platforms have made since the start of shutdown, and the things that Zoom now does better than any other platform. It’s really come a long way! Click here to register and receive the Zoom link.

10/21 – Business, Not As Usual: New Ways of Looking at Your Career. In the room: Emileena Pedigo, CEO and Founder of The Show Goes On, building supportive environments to develop, incubate, showcase, and launch creative expression using #AnotherWay; and Michael Roderick, founder and CEO of Small Pond Enterprises, a consulting company and educational resource for solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs who want to accelerate the success of their business, with an emphasis on your Referable Brand. Meet two valued TRU alums who found their own paths to success by helping others find theirs. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU’s web page for the 2022 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/

