Theatre and Concert News: Spring Awakening, Clyde’s, Darlene Love, Judy Collins, and John Cameron Mitchell 

15 years after their first Broadway performance The Actors Fund is bringing the original cast from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Spring Awakening, back to reunite for a special, one-night-only benefit concert. The concert will star original cast members Skylar Astin, Gerard Canonico, Lilli Cooper, Jennifer Damiano, Christine Eastbrook, John Gallagher, Jr., Gideon Glick, Jonathan Groff, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Lea Michele, Lauren Pritchard, Krysta Rodriguez, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright, and Remy Zaken. Directed by the original director, Michael Mayer, the concert will take place on Monday, November 15 at 7 pm ET at The Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), home of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations.

Tickets to the concert can be found HERE. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.

Second Stage Theater has announced a series of social justice initiatives centered around the upcoming Broadway production of Lynn Nottage’s play, Clyde’s, directed by Kate Whoriskey. A funny, moving, and inspiring new play, Clyde’s centers around the lives of four formerly incarcerated kitchen staff working at a sandwich shop and looking to reclaim their lives.

With a mission to spotlight the issues faced by returning citizens and those impacted by the justice system, the initiatives include:

Paid apprenticeship program with Second Stage Theater for justice system-impacted youth

Weekly talkbacks and discussions hosted by advocates and service providers in the social justice field

Art exhibit at the Hayes Theater featuring works by people impacted by the justice system

Final dress rehearsal fundraiser for partnering organizations

Virtual access to Clyde’s for four national organizations run by and for returning citizens and people who are incarcerated

Job Fair aimed at connecting justice system-impacted individuals with job opportunities and training

Subsidized tickets for formerly incarcerated individuals and their families

More detailed information on the programs can be found below:

Apprenticeship Program

With this production of Clyde’s, Second Stage will host three apprentices – one each in production management, company management, and front of house. They have worked with the Youth Justice Network to identify candidates.

Talkbacks and Discussions

Second Stage will host weekly talkbacks and post-show panel discussions to highlight the issues of the play. The Q&As will feature professionals working in the social justice field.

The following talkbacks have been scheduled:

November 11 – Prison Creative Arts Project

November 18 – Rehabilitation Through the Arts

December 2 – Fortune Society

December 9 – Art for Justice Fund

December 15 – Ameelio

December 16 – Youth Justice Network

December 21 – Project Renewal

January 6 – League of Women Voters/Hour Children

January 13 – Reentry @Lehman College

Art Exhibit

Second Stage will showcase artwork by incarcerated and returning citizens during the run of the show. This will include a virtual exhibit, organized by the Prison Creative Arts Project, which will be available on the web and highlighted at the Hayes during the run of the show through the screens in the theater. They will also work with the Youth Justice Network and Fortune Society to create an in-person exhibition at the theater.

Final Dress Rehearsal Fundraiser

Second Stage will use its final dress rehearsal on November 2 as a fundraiser for its partner groups, Rehabilitation Through the Arts, Fortune Society and League of Women Voters.

Clyde’s In Prisons

Second Stage is working to find ways to share this production and story with currently incarcerated individuals. As a first step, the Prison Creative Arts Project in Michigan is using Clyde’s as part of their fall 2021 curriculum. Second Stage is working with the Art for Justice Fund to explore possibilities for a streaming presentation that could be seen by some of their other grantee partners who work with formerly incarcerated communities.

Job Fair

Second Stage will host a Job Fair that will focus on returning citizens, with the aim to connect them with job opportunities, training, and other career resources. Second Stage is working with Youth Justice Network and Hour Children to coordinate with fellow theaters, hotels, restaurants, and other businesses in Times Square that have “fair chance” hiring programs. Second Stage is also seeking partners to provide supportive services to job fair attendees including resume writing and interview prep. This Job Fair is currently scheduled to begin in January 2022.

Subsidized Tickets

In an effort to bring the inspiring story of Clyde’s to those impacted by the justice system, Second Stage is offering complimentary and deeply subsidized tickets via its partners in the Thursday Night talkback series.

In Clyde’s, a stirring and funny new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop’s callous owner, Clyde (played by Uzo Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You’ll want a seat at the table for this humorous, moving, and urgent play. It’s an example of Nottage’s “genius for bringing politically charged themes to life by embodying them in ordinary characters living ordinary lives” (The Wall Street Journal).

Directed by Kate Whoriskey, Clyde’s will begin previews Wednesday, November 3, 2021 and officially open on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Second Stage’s Broadway home, The Hayes Theater (240 West 45th Street). The production stars Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones, Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young.

The Town Hall (www.thetownhall.org), in the heart of Times Square, will celebrate the holidays in style as they welcome Darlene Love, Judy Collins, and John Cameron Mitchell.

December 17 at 8pm Judy Collins: Winter Stories Judy will reunite with Chatham County Line to perform some of their songs from their acclaimed collection which includes classics like Joni Mitchell’s “The River” and other hits. Come celebrate the holidays with a night of storytelling, holiday music and winter classics with Ms. Collins. Special guests include Toshi Reagen.

December 18, 2021 at 8pm Darlene Love: Home For The Holidays. Rock and roll legend Darlene Love has brought her booming voice and infectious cheer to New York with a series of concerts each holiday season. For the first time ever.

December 29-31, 2021 at 8pm John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Return to the Origin of Love: The Songs and Stories of Hedwig. Following a sold-out, now legendary three-night engagement in honor of PRIDE50 and capacity crowds across the US, Australia, Japan, and Korea,. Co-star Amber Martin conjure a collective New Year’s catharsis celebrating all we’ve loved and lost, featuring as many special guests, songs and antics from the past two decades of debauchery as they can fit, plus a New Year’s Eve goodbye to 2021 that is not to be missed. VIP level tickets on December 30th and 31st come with a gift bag of unique autographed items. All proceeds from VIP ticket sales will go to extraordinary organizations working across the LGBTQIA community, including The Chosen Family Law Center and Burritos Not Bombs. Produced by ArKtype.