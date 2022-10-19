Theatre and Music News: Almost Famous, Kimberly Akimbo,MJ , Leopoldstadt ,The Phantom of the Opera, The Violet Hour, Sondheim Unplugged, StudioWorks and A Sign of the Times

In previews Almost Famous and Kimberly Akimbo filled more than 90% of their seats, while MJ and Leopoldstadt set house records and The Phantom of the Opera is at standing room only.

The award-winning songwriting team of Will Reynolds and Eric Price will release a complete 28-track studio cast recording of their new musical, The Violet Hour on Friday, November 4, 2022. The Violet Hour is based on the 2003 Broadway play by Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Greenberg (Take Me Out). The musical’s title song, “The Violet Hour” performed by Jeremy Jordan, is now streaming along with an exclusive music video.



Reynolds and Price won the 2018 Fred Ebb Award for Musical Theatre Writing. They have written the musicals Radioactive, Around the World, and The Sixth Borough. The duo has also written for the AppleTV+ animated series “Central Park” alongside other writers such as Cyndi Lauper, Sara Bareilles, Fiona Apple, Alan Menken, and Ingrid Michaelson. In 2020, they were the recipients of a Lotte Lenya Award from the Kurt Weill Foundation.



With orchestrations by Grammy and Tony Award-winner Charlie Rosen and music supervision by Andy Einhorn, The Violet Hour album features performances by some of Broadway’s brightest stars, including Tony Award-winner Santino Fontana as John, Tony Award nominees Jeremy Jordan as Denny and Brandon Uranowitz as Gidger, Mean Girls star Erika Henningsen as Rosamund, and Solea Pfeiffer, star of the highly-anticipated Almost Famous, as Jessie.



The dazzle, wit, and romance of the Jazz Age comes vibrantly to life in The Violet Hour, a tuneful and emotionally stirring new musical. The story is set on April 1, 1919, when John Pace Seavering, a young publisher, comes to possess a machine that inexplicably begins printing pages from books. Books from the future. Page by page, John pieces together a vision of what the next century has in store for himself, his friends, and the world at large. And once he decides he wants to change the future, the clock is ticking.



For more information on The Violet Hour, please visit theviolethourmusical.com.

YELLOW SOUND LABEL has announced the release of Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions – Volume Three, the final installment of the monumental three-volume set dedicated to the oeuvre of iconic musical theater composer Stephen Sondheim. The third edition will be available on Friday, November 18 in streaming and digital formats, in addition to a 2-disc CD. The album is produced by the series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond and features Music Director Joseph Goodrich on piano. Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions, which encompasses 70 singers and 120 songs, is a landmark collection destined to be a major contribution to the canon of Sondheim recordings. Sondheim Unplugged: The NYC Sessions – Volume Three is now available to pre-order at YellowSoundLabel.com and SondheimUnplugged.com.

Several of this edition’s key performers originated roles in Sondheim musicals, including George Lee Andrews (A Little Night Music), Danielle Ferland (Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George), Joy Franz (Into the Woods), Annie Golden (Assassins), Teri Ralston (Company, A Little Night Music), Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd), Pamela Winslow Kashani (Into the Woods), Pamela Myers (Company), Sarah Rice (Sweeney Todd), Melanie Vaughan (Sunday in the Park with George), and Jim Walton (Merrily We Roll Along). The album also includes performances by vocalists seen more recently on Broadway in the Sondheim revivals of A Little Night Music (Ramona Mallory), Company (Claybourne Elder, Nicholas Rodriguez, Bruce Sabath), The Frogs (Eric Michael Gillett), Pacific Overtures (Telly Leung), and Lucia Spina, currently featured in Into the Woods.

THE STUDIOS OF KEY WEST – one of the leading multidisciplinary arts & culture organizations in South Florida and the Florida Keys – is pleased to announce the launch of StudioWorks, a streaming theater series that brings innovative productions to at-home audiences. Beginning this November, an original digital theater production will be released and available to stream each month. Created by theater artists all over the country, StudioWorks productions can be purchased individually or as a subscription at vimeo.com/ondemand/studioworks

The four-production series offers dynamic performances by noted theater, television and film actors including Michael Urie, Ann Harada, Colby Lewis, Constance Shulman, and Leon Addison Brown, among others. Unstuck as F@#k, the second play of the series, sees Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Anika Larsen of Almost Famous making her directorial debut.

Featuring great stories and showcasing remarkable contemporary talent, the series includes an exclusive mix of virtual world premiere productions. The season will finish in March with an encore presentation of nationally-acclaimed Smithtown, the inaugural streaming play produced by The Studios in 2020 in an effort to keep theater alive during the pandemic.

NOVEMBER 11, 2022

The Mon Valley Medium

This darkly comedic tale takes place when a murder sends a working-class community into chaos. Written, directed and performed by Pittsburgh native Alec Silberblatt, the story centers on Mack, a local man, who relays the story as he struggles with the guilt he feels about his role in it all.

DECEMBER 3, 2022

Unstuck as F@#k

The piece is written and performed by Orlando Bishop and directed by Anika Larsen. Over the course of 70 minutes, LA-based entertainer and comedian Bishop commands the stage as he tells the hilarious and at times heartbreaking story of his life—from growing up in the concrete jungle of Flatbush, Brooklyn to his years in the ivory tower of Yale—and all the ups and downs that came after.

JANUARY 13, 2023

Repair

This cinematic and theatrical hybrid filmed on location in a working garage in Queens. Two worlds collide over a tragic incident when a car pulls into a closed body shop one night in the middle of a downpour. When the mechanic goes outside to let the driver know the shop isn’t open, he quickly discovers that nothing about the encounter is random. The play was written by Michael Marrero and Julio Trinidad, directed by Michael Marrero, and stars Leon Addison Brown (Drama League Award nominee) and Julio Trinidad. Tony Award-winning sound designer Sun Hee Kil composed the score.

FEBRUARY 10, 2023

Smithtown