Theatre And Music News: Are Nova Telethon, NY Theatre Barn, NY SummerStage, Broadway HD Tony Line-Up and Lucky Chang’s Joins the Virtual World For Pride

Ars Nova has announced The Ars Nova Forever Telethon, a 24 hour livestream featuring over 100 artists celebrating Ars Nova’s past and present while raising funds to propel the organization into its future. The online event will begin at 6pm EDT on June 12 and run non-stop until 6pm EDT on June 13 at https://arsnovanyc.com/telethon.

Hosts include Rachel Chavkin, Lilli Cooper, John Early, Freestyle Love Supreme, Sakina Jaffrey, Dave Malloy, Isaac Oliver, Larry Owens, Ashley Park, The Story Pirates, Jason Tam, and Natalie Walker. Highlights include deep dives into the worlds of KPOP and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; a special edition of Showgasm, Ars Nova’s signature variety-show-meets-party; the world premiere of Isaac Oliver’s Lonely Quarantine; a late-night dance party; a kid-friendly Saturday morning special; and more.

Please visit https://arsnovanyc.com/telethon for more information.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is thrilled to announce the launch of its digital series SummerStage Anywhere. The platform will launch on Saturday, June 6th at 7PM EST with a SummerStage original performance by native New Yorker and pop phenom MAX. The performance will be featured on the SummerStage Anywhere website and streamed exclusively on the SummerStage YouTube channel. Throughout the month of June, SummerStage Anywhere will feature performances each weekend.

LOS ANGELES – MARCH 14: Singer MAX Schneider arrives for the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Glenn Francis/Pacific Pro Digital Photography)

June 6 with MAX performing a love letter to New York. Called a “Young Pop God” by GQ, MAX was named a “top popstar to watch” by Billboard and was nominated for “Best New Pop Artist” at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The Billboard top-pop star’s double platinum hit single “Lights Down Low” earned half a billion streams globally.

On June 13, LAMC (Latin Alternative Music Conference) will bring its annual showcase digitally to SummerStage Anywhere. Hosted by Los Angeles’ KCRW radio DJ Raul Campos, LAMC at SummerStage Anywhere will feature an exclusive showcase from key voices in the Latino LGBTQ community including pop singer Kany Garcia, hip hop artist Mabiland, indie electro pop musician Javiera Mena and rock band Circo. These artists from Colombia, Chile and Puerto Rico will come together with original performances on LAMC’s Twitch channel. SummerStage Anywhere will also host the official afterparty with a DJ Takeover featuring sets from RaulCampos and Latin Grammy winning artist Cheo, formerly of Los Amigos Invisibles.

On June 19, SummerStage Anywhere will celebrate the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, the nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, with a digital day of dance. Tribute performances will be presented on SummerStage’s Instagram channel culminating in a performance on SummerStage’s YouTube channel, featuring Jamel Gaines’ Creative Outlet Dance Theatre and poet Carl Hancock Rux, and a panel discussion led by Executive Artistic Director of The Billie Holiday Theatre, Dr. Indira Etwaroo.

Closing out the June programming is Grammy Award-winning Beninese singer-songwriter, actress and activist Angélique Kidjo.SummerStage alumna Kidjo will bring her Afropop world fusion sound to an exclusive performance on SummerStage Anywhere’s YouTube channel, followed by a live Q&A session on June 26.

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its New Works Series on Wednesday, June 3rd, 2020 at 7PM EDT, featuring excerpts from new musicals written by 4 musical theatre writers under 20. The 40-minute presentation will also feature the creators of the new musicals.

The concept album of 16-year-old Elise Marra’s musical Frankie! was released today from Broadway Records, featuring Tony nominee Caitlin Kinnunen in the title role. Marra will present a song from her new musical The Hippie and the Hitman performed remotely by Jeigh Madjus (Moulin Rouge!). The lives of a hippie activist and a hitman for the Irish Republican Army converge in 1975 when Ireland is divided by a civil war between the Catholics and Protestants.

The new musical The Perfect Fit has book, music and lyrics by 13-year-old writer/performer Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation, A Christmas Story National Tour). The Studio Recording EP of The Perfect Fit will be released by Broadway Records on June 26th featuring Laura Benanti, Nikki Renee Daniels, and more, and is the first-ever fully orchestrated remote musical concept EP to be completely recorded virtually. Turchin will present a song from the show performed remotely by Grace DeAmicis (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child). The show follows a driven child actor who is sabotaged by a vindictive stage parent who would do anything for her daughter to succeed.

Two Maiden Ladies, with book, music and lyrics by 16-year-old Abigail Greenwood, whose multiple musicals went viral on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Two Maiden Ladies tells the untold true story of Charity Bryant and Sylvia Drake, who met in 1807 and lived together for the rest of their lives as a married couple. Abigail’s first musical Antonia (The Marie Antoinette Musical) was produced when she was 15 years old. Greenwood will present a song from the show performed remotely by Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice, Fun Home).

Hide and Seek, written by 18-year-old Danny Feldman, is a semi-autobiographical musical that chronicles the journey of a high school sophomore who struggles to come to terms with his newfound sexuality. As he attempts to find his true self, he learns more about living life authentically. The show has played four sold-out concert performances at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Feldman will present a song from the show performed remotely by Justin Albinder (Jersey Boys).

The 40-minute presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn’s YouTube channel, and is hosted and produced by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn’s website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

Cobie Smulders and Kevin KlinePhoto by Joan Marcus

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming platform for live theater, is honoring Broadway’s biggest night with an award-worthy lineup of programming. Starting June 1, Tony Award®-winning and nominated performances will be highlighted each day leading up to the originally scheduled Tony Awards® on June 7, within a special playlist that will be made available to subscribers on the site.

See below for a full line-up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting June 1:

June 1, 2020 – Present Laughter – Tony Award ® Winner for Best Leading Actor in a Play, Kevin Kline Noel Coward’s totally-irresistible and semi-autobiographical comedy follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Freely indulging his considerable appetite for wine, women and sleeping late, the theatre’s favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.

– Tony Award Winner for Best Leading Actor in a Play, Kevin Kline

June 2, 2020 – Falsettos – Tony Award ® Nominee for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, Christian Borle and Tony Award ® Nominee for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Andrew Rannells Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Originally created under the specter of the AIDS crisis, this timely musical about middle-class family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

– Tony Award Nominee for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, Christian Borle and Tony Award Nominee for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Andrew Rannells

June 3, 2020 – Memphis – Tony Award ® Winner for Best Musical, and Tony Award ® Nominee for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Montego Glover The 2010 Tony Award- winner for Best Musical, Memphis stars Montego Glover and Chad Kimball. Captured live in performance at Broadway’s historic Shubert Theatre with the Tony- nominated cast, this tale of love, ambition and the cultural revolution that changed music forever jumps off the screen and into your heart!

– Tony Award Winner for Best Musical, and Tony Award Nominee for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Montego Glover

June 4, 2020 – Elaine Stritch at Liberty – Tony Award ® Winner for Special Theatrical Event, Elaine Stritch Elaine Stritch, in her late 70’s, took the stage for 2 ½ hours wearing only a man tailored button down shirt and tap pants and tights, for a critically-acclaimed performance about her historic career. “At Liberty” won a Tony Award® in June 2002 for Special Theatrical Event, but Stritch’s triumph was tempered when she was not allowed to complete her acceptance speech. Her response to it here is just one of the touching moments in a remembrance of her legacy.

– Tony Award Winner for Special Theatrical Event, Elaine Stritch

June 5, 2020 – Indecent – Tony Award ® Nominee for Best Play Indecent is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s God of Vengeance—a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. The play charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

Tony Award Nominee for Best Play

June 6, 2020 – The King and I – Tony Award ® Winner for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Kelli O’Hara Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British school teacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. With one of the finest scores ever written including: Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance, and featuring a company of over 50 world-class performers, The King and I is a testament to the lavish heritage of gloriously romantic musical theatre.

Tony Award Winner for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Kelli O’Hara

June 7, 2020 – Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill – Tony Award ® Winner for Best Leading Actress in a Play, Audra McDonald It’s March 1959, and at a small Philadelphia club, a star vocalist takes the stage for one of the last shows of her life. This powerhouse performance conjures jazz icon Billie Holiday for an intimate cabaret evening featuring live renditions of her most beloved classics, and a revealing glimpse into the troubled history of the woman behind the legend. Funny and heartbreaking, this play with music is a testament to one woman’s ability to mine humor from hardship—and to the transformative power of song.

Tony Award Winner for Best Leading Actress in a Play, Audra McDonald

Additional performances that will be highlighted:

An American in Paris – This breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award®-Winning Broadway Musical, inspired by the Oscar® winning MGM film, tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the ‘City of Light’. Featuring the gorgeous music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits ‘S Wonderful and I Got Rhythm), stunning designs, and show-stopping choreography. Jerry Mulligan is an American GI striving to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war.

Ann – Ann is a no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary governor of Texas. This inspiring and hilarious new play brings us face to face with a complex, colorful and captivating character bigger than the state from which she hailed. Written and performed by Emmy® Award winner, and Tony Award® nominee Holland Taylor (“Two and a Half Men”), Ann takes a revealing look at the impassioned woman who enriched the lives of her followers, friends and family.

Kinky Boots– Filmed at the Adelphi Theatre on London’s West End, Kinky Boots is from pop icon Cyndi Lauper and legendary playwright Harvey Fierstein, directed and choreographed by Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell and based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tom Firth. This captivating filmed edition of the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning hit musical tells the story of two people with nothing in common—or so they think. Charlie (played by Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly) is a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola (played by Matt Henry, who won an Olivier Award for the role) is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

A Night with Janis Joplin – Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Fueled by such unforgettable songs as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “Piece of My Heart,” “Mercedes Benz,” “Cry Baby” and “Summertime,” a remarkable cast and breakout performances, A Night with Janis Joplin, written and directed by Randy Johnson and starring Mary Bridget Davies in her Tony Award®-nominated role, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences—icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock & roll’s greatest legends.

Miss Saigon – The spectacular, sell-out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this acclaimed new production of the global stage sensation was described as “the most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances” by the Daily Telegraph and “the greatest musical of all time” by the Daily Mail. The epic love story tells the tragic tale of young bar girl Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with American GI Chris – but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. Starring Tony Award® Nominee for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Eva Noblezada.

Billy Elliot – Based on the beloved film and winner of 10 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Billy Elliot: The Musical Live from London’s West End is a celebration of one of the world’s most popular and successful stage shows. A modern-day fairy tale of a young boy who exchanges boxing gloves for ballet shoes, Billy’s story is set during the 1980’s miner’s strike in northern England, where his determination inspires an entire community. From the creative team behind the original film and music legend Elton John, this story of self-discovery, determination, love, and hope is brought to life in this funny, uplifting, and spectacular experience that you’ll want to experience again and again!

She Loves Me – BroadwayHD and Roundabout Theatre Company are thrilled to bring She Loves Me back to our subscribers for on-demand viewing! On June 30, 2016, the critically-acclaimed, Tony Award®-winning musical She Loves Me was the first Broadway musical ever to be live streamed to the entire world. She Loves Me follows Amalia and Georg, two parfumerie clerks who aren’t quite the best of friends. Constantly bumping heads while on the job, the sparring coworkers can’t seem to find common ground. But little do they know the anonymous pen pals they have both been falling for happen to be each other! Will love continue to blossom once their identities are finally revealed?

Macbeth – Patrick Stewart and Kate Fleetwood reprise their Tony Award®-nominated stage performances in this gripping adaptation of Shakepeare’s Macbeth, which relocates the bloody action of Shakespeare’s famous play to a nameless 20th-century netherworld.

Pippin – Winner of 5 Tony Awards®, Pippin is a Broadway musical that is not only a contemporary classic but also the play that made director choreographer Bob Fosse a famous name long before Cabaret and All That Jazz. Using the medieval legend of Charlemagne’s son, Pippin, heir apparent to the Holy Roman Empire, the musical pageant called Pippin is a parable about a young man’s search for meaning and truth.

Red – Based on the original Donmar Warehouse production, this six-time Tony Award® winning new production of Oscar® nominated writer John Logan’s Red is filmed at the Wyndham’s Theatre on London’s West End. Award-winning stage and screen actor Alfred Molina reprises his critically acclaimed performance as the American abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko. He is joined by rising star Alfred Enoch, of U.S. television drama series How to Get Away With Murder, and the Harry Potter film franchise, as his assistant Ken.

Since 1993, Lucky Cheng’s has been producing World-Famous Drag Shows for its adoring fans. For this year’s Pride month, a special virtual experience. Giving you a taste of our wild and irreverent shows, Lucky Live Zoom Party airs every Saturday at 7pm in June. Lucky Live Zoom Party delights its audience with a variety of drag artists, shout outs to special celebrants, audience participation contests, and an ever-flowing stream of comedy. Our delectable Queens serve the laughs and thrills right to your home! One ticket purchase $10 grants access for one authorized attendee to join the Zoom party. But that’s not all! You’ll also be entered into the raffle for a chance to win exclusive prizes. Members of the same household may wish to purchase separate tickets for more chances to win. Attendance is limited, so fetch your tickets ASAP! Buy Tickets Here