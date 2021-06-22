Theatre and Music News: Free Shakespeare in the Park, Free Production of Carmen, Jackie Hoffman and Blue Roses

Set in South Harlem amidst a vibrant and eclectic community of West African immigrants, Merry Wives will be a celebration of Black joy, laughter, and vitality. A New York story about the tricks of the heart, performed in the heart of the City. The complete all-Black cast features Abena, Shola Adewusi, Gbenga Akinnagbe, Pascale Armand, MaYaa Boateng, Phillip James Brannon, Brandon E. Burton, Joshua Echebiri, Branden Lindsay, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Jarvis D. Matthews, Jacob Ming-Trent, Jennifer Mogbock, Julian Rozzell Jr., Kyle Scatliffe, David Ryan Smith, and Susan Kelechi Watson.

Free tickets will be distributed via digital lottery & distribution on the Goldstar app or through their desktop website each Tuesday and Friday, one week prior to the next week’s scheduled performances. Goldstar will begin accepting lottery entries and opening the ADA Accessible Digital Distribution list on Tuesday, June 29 for Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7 performances, and then again on Friday, July 2 for performances July 8 through July 10, and continue each Tuesday and Friday thereafter. For a schedule of entry dates for performances, view the Entry Calendar.How to Enter The Lottery:Download the Goldstar app (Apple, Android) or visit their website anytime to receive reminders prior to the lottery dates, and be prepared in advance to enter.On the day of each lottery, enter the lottery on the Goldstar app or website, between 12:00AM and 12:00PM (Noon) ET. Join the ADA Accessible Digital Distribution beginning at 12:00PM (Noon) ET while seats are available.Enter the General Lottery or join the ADA Accessible Distribution for up to two (2) free tickets and choose any single performance or choose multiple performances based on the available performance dates for that day’s lottery or distribution.There will be both Full Capacity and Physically Distanced seating sections available. Full capacity seating is recommended for those who are vaccinated and Physically Distanced seating is recommended for those that are not vaccinated.The lottery will begin to pull winners at 12:00 PM (Noon) ET. Lottery winners and those that did not win, will begin to be notified by email shortly after 12:00PM ET. The Public will be in touch by email or phone to assist those who joined the ADA Accessible Distribution with finding seats to accommodate their request based on their entry time into the distribution.Plan to pick up your tickets in person at the Delacorte Box Office on the day you are scheduled to attend the performance between 4PM and 7:30PM with a Government-issued ID. Tickets that are not claimed by 7:30PM will be released.

Bryant Park Picnic Performances‘ season of free, live performances continues on Friday, July 2 at 7pm with a fully-staged, one-hour abridged performance of Georges Bizet’s beloved opera, Carmen, from the New York City Opera. This will be New York City Opera’s first fully staged, hour-long adaptation performed this year.

Michael Capasso, General Director of New York City Opera, says, “Our summer series in Bryant Park is a very important part of the life of New York City Opera. As ‘The People’s Opera,’ performing for free in the center of our great city is a privilege and an honor.”



Entry to this event is now open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis for all audience members who present digital or physical proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or an immediately recent negative COVID-19 test, along with government issued photo ID. Advance ticket registration is no longer required. Please arrive at the park no earlier than 5:30pm when doors open.



In line with newly expanded city and state safety protocols, Bryant Park will host approximately 2,000 vaccinated or negative-tested audience members at each of our performances. Vaccinated audience members will be offered open seating on the world-famous Bryant Park Lawn with ample space to distance from others at their own discretion. Attendees may remove masks at their own discretion once within the fully vaccinated areas of the lawn. Vaccinated attendees may either bring their own picnic blanket or sit in the chairs provided by Bryant Park. Attendees presenting a negative COVID-19 test will be seated in a separate, socially-distanced section with masks required. Food and beverage is available for purchase from vendors in the park before taking a seat on the lawn. All event attendees are invited to bring food and drink.



For anyone unable to attend in person, a free livestream broadcast of the performance will be available nationwide via Bryant Park’s website and social media platforms, thanks to the generous support of Bank of America. Additional support for on-site events is provided by Amazon.

Imagination Hive invites you to the World Premiere of of E. Dale Smith’s Fruma-Sarah (Waiting In The Wings). Directed by Braden M. Burns and starring Emmy nominee Jackie Hoffman (Feud: Bette and Joan, The Bite, The Politician,) and Kelly Kinsella, performances of this limited run Off-Broadway engagement run July 1 – 25 at Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre (338 West 23rd Street).



Weighed down by the reality of her current situation and yards of rented cheesecloth, aging community theater star Ariana Russo sits backstage awaiting her entrance as Fruma-Sarah, the screeching deceased wife of Lazer Wolf. Tethered to the fly system overhead, she prepares to navigate her hour-long exile to stage left alone when she meets Margo, a feisty substitute fly captain for the night. Set in real time, while a production of Fiddler on the Roof is happening onstage, the wait begins to wear on Ariana, exposing the deep cracks in her bombastic facade. This love letter to theater explores themes of isolation, being stuck in your situation, and what happens when you are no longer seen by the people around you. Sometimes to feel alive, you have to play a ghost.



You are invited to attend one of the following performances of Fruma-Sarah (Waiting In The Wings):

– Friday, July 2 @ 8pm

– Saturday, July 3 @ 8pm

– Tuesday, July 6 @ 8pm

– Wednesday, July 7 @ 8pm

– Thursday, July 8 @ 8pm (opening)

– Friday, July 9 @ 8pm

– Saturday, July 10 @ 5pm

– Saturday, July 10 @ 8pm

– Sunday, July 11 @ 4pm

A special benefit and the New York premiere concert of the new musical Blue Roses, with book and lyrics by Mimi Turque and music by Nancy Ford, based on The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams. One night only Monday evening, October 18, 2021 at The Theatre at St. Jean’s and through the York Theatre Company. Directed by Austin Pendleton (Fiddler on the Roof) and with music direction by Nancy Ford (I’m Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road), the cast of four will feature Anita Gillette (Moonstruck) as Amanda Wingfield, Piper Goodeve(Anne of Green Gables) as Laura Wingfield, Jeff Kready(Tootsie) as Jim O’Connor, and Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera) as Tom Wingfield. The one-night-only event will begin at 7:00PM and will be followed by a reception.