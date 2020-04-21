Theatre and Writing News: Free Shakespeare in the Park, Disney on Broadway, Vineyard Theatre, Writers Lab, Pipeline Screenwriting and TV Writing competition

Free Shakespeare in the Park is cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Public has cancelled seven shows scheduled to run over the spring and summer, as well as all in-person artistic events and programming at its cabaret space, Joe’s Pub.

Disney on Broadway’ coronavirus concert stream raised $609,479.

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Sternannounce today, on what would have been The Vineyard’s Annual Gala, the Roth-Vogel New Play Commission launched in partnership with 12-time Tony Award-winning producer Daryl Roth and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel, whose extraordinary collaborations with The Vineyard have spanned over two decades. The annual commission will be awarded to a mid- to late-career playwright to create and develop a new play with The Vineyard. It will be dedicated to Roth’s mother, Sylvia Connie Atkins, in the spirit of inspiring and supporting artists to be curious and brave and creative.

2019 The Writers Lab mentors Pamela Gray, Susan Cartsonis, Jamie Zelermyer, Mary Jane Skalski, Shruti Ganguly, Robin Swicord, Pat Verducci and Lisa Jones. (Courtesy of Delphine Lewis)

The Writers Lab selects 12 promising writers each year, from a competitive pool of submissions, to work with accomplished women mentors from the film industry. Participants spend 4 days at a retreat outside New York City working on their screenplays and their craft in one-on-one sessions with mentors, and gaining valuable tools and information in panels and workshops to achieve success for their projects and their careers.



Our sixth annual Writers Lab Retreat will take place October 1-4, 2020 at the Guest House Retreat Center in Chester, CT (dates and location subject to change.)

Follow this link to apply: APPLY

Regular Registration has been EXTENDED. And we are waiving all late fees.

Regular Registration EXTENDED: APRIL 22, 2020, 11:59pm EST

Application Fee: $60.00

$40.00 for members of NYWIFT, other WIF chapters, and WGA members

The 2020 Script Pipeline Screenwriting and TV Writing competition deadline is approaching. . . .

Deadline: Friday, May 1st

Awarding:

$55,000 | long-term industry circulation | script development

Submit a Screenplay | Submit a TV Pilot

One of the longest-running and most successful writing contests, Script Pipeline focuses specifically on finding writers representation, supporting diverse voices, championing marketable, unique storytelling, and pushing original projects into production.

Both of last year’s contest winners found representation, and the winning screenplay (Visitation) is currently being packaged by UTA. Other Script Pipeline writers wrote for shows on ABC, Netflix, CBS, and more thus far in 2020.

The company’s intensive process, consisting of long-term writer development, promotion, and widespread circulation of material, gives Script Pipeline writers access to some of the top industry execs worldwide. $7 million in screenplays and pilots have been sold by competition finalists and “Recommend” writers, with several scripts produced since 1999 and more set for a 2020/2021 release.

All entrants may schedule a no-cost call with Script Pipeline’s Creative Executive to answer any industry-related questions–the only competition to offer follow-ups.

Finalists receive circulation to Script Pipeline partners, in addition to the following:

$55,000 to winners and runners-up

to winners and runners-up Introductions to managers, producers, agents, directors, and others searching for screenplays

to managers, producers, agents, directors, and others searching for screenplays Long-term script circulation to industry and continual guidance connecting with companies

to industry and continual guidance connecting with companies Development assistance from Script Pipeline’s senior execs

from Script Pipeline’s senior execs Additional script reviews and consideration of other material for industry exposure

Submit a Screenplay | Submit a TV Pilot