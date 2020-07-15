Theatre East’s 5×5 Drama Series Streams Through July 18

Theatre East’s 5×5 drama series pivots to online streaming for their 2020 season through Sunday, July 19, 2020. Since 2016, the annual 5×5 series has presented 5 short plays, in 5 boroughs in 5 days, with 5 cast members. This season, Theatre East commissioned five plays specifically for a remote medium, Zoom, fulfilling one of its core beliefs to make theatre more accessible to all. This year, 5×5 brings the stage directly to the people in the spaces where they gather, learn, and relax…their homes.

Each show will air for one night only and will then encore on Sunday, July 19th for the aptly titled, “The Big Show” where all plays will play consecutively back-to-back. All performances July 14th-18th can be viewed live and free of charge via Theatre East’s Facebook Page.

Reservations for “The Big Show” are limited and available by suggested donation. Reservations can be made via Eventbrite.

Wednesday, July 15th, 7:30pm ET

Bye Bye Charlie Lane by Stephanie Fagandirected by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy. Featuring Rachel Towne and Jennifer Tsay. An art student must complete her final thesis painting remotely. Her subject is her recent ex.

Thursday, July 16th, 7:30 ET

Karula’s Dream Show Live by Julia Rae Maldonado directed by Bianca Puorto. Featuring Kim Rios Lin, Paula Pizzi, Peter Farraiolo, Yhá Mourhia Wright and surprise special guests. A Seer believes she can save the world through her incredible gift of Dream Interpretation. (This show is interactive!)

Friday, July 17th, 7:30 ET

Together by Shaun Bennet Fauntleroy directed by Benard Cummings. Featuring Olivia De Guzman, Lyon Hamel and Shyama Nithiananda. Three people try to get to the heart of the matter while separated by forces beyond their control.

Saturday, July 18th, 7:30 ET

Director Dash by Lori Fischer directed by Misti Wills. Featuring Dan Domingues, Lori Fischer, Beth Ann Hopkins, Judson Jones, Christa Kimlicko Jones, Julia Rae Maldonado, Mike McNulty, Lauren Pisano and Kelvin Summerhill.

Theatre East is a 501(c)3 non profit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre that utilize simple storytelling. The New York-based company believes that theatre is not a luxury, but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.

The company was founded in 2008 by husband-and-wife producing partners, Judson Jones (Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang’s THE VIETNAMIZATION OF NEW JERSEY (NY Times Critic’s Pick”, and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford’s HARVEST (BackStage Critic’s Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS’s Theatre Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson’s EYE OF GOD, Daniel McIvor’s THE SOLDIER DREAMS, Bennett Windheim’s NORMALCY, Megan O’Brien’s THE JUNGLE BOOK, DEVIL AND THE DEEP with original music and lyrics by Air Supply’s Graham Russell, Cindy Williams’ A NAME FOR A GHOST TO MUTTER, Lori Fischer’s PETIE, and most recently the rare and critically praised revival of Romulus Linney’s HOLY GHOSTS.