Theatre Forward Honors Kenny Leon By Presenter Phylicia Rashad

On Monday, April 4, 2022, Theatre Forward, a non-profit arts organization based in New York City, held its annual gala at the Edison Ballroom, 240 West 47th Street, New York City to honor Tony and Obie Award winning director, Kenny Leon, and global financial services provider, Prudential Financial. Kenny Leon will receive the Theatre Forward Artist Award presented by Phylicia Rashad, and Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Somersille Johnson, will accept the Corporate Leadership Award on behalf of Prudential Financial.

The star-studded evening includes cocktails at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7:30 pm, followed by awards and entertainment and performances. Performers and special guests include Tony and Emmy Award winning singer and actress, Kristin Chenoweth; Tony Award nominated singer and actor, Norm Lewis; Tony Award winning actress, Phylicia Rashad; Alexander Bello; and DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Gala Chairs: Audra McDonald and Richard K. Greene (Citi)