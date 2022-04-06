Theatre Forward Honors Kenny Leon By Presenter Phylicia Rashad

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
On Monday, April 4, 2022, Theatre Forward, a non-profit arts organization based in New York City, held its annual gala at the Edison Ballroom, 240 West 47th Street, New York City to honor Tony and Obie Award winning director, Kenny Leon, and global financial services provider, Prudential Financial. Kenny Leon will receive the Theatre Forward Artist Award presented by Phylicia Rashad, and Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Somersille Johnson, will accept the Corporate Leadership Award on behalf of Prudential Financial.

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Phylicia Rashad

Alexander Bello, Kenny Leon and Phylicia Rashad

Kenny Leon and Phylicia Rashad

The star-studded evening includes cocktails at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7:30 pm, followed by awards and entertainment and performances. Performers and special guests include Tony and Emmy Award winning singer and actress, Kristin Chenoweth; Tony Award nominated singer and actor, Norm Lewis; Tony Award winning actress, Phylicia Rashad; Alexander Bello; and DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Kenny Leon

Kenny Leon and Shereen Pimentel

Joseph Joubert, Kenny Leon and Norm Lewis

Kenny Leon and Norm Lewis

Kenny Leon and Norm Lewis

Norm Lewis

Kelvin Dinkins Jr. and Alexis Rodda

Shereen Pimpentel

Shereen Pimpentel

Colette Laisure and Daryl Laisure

Alexander Bello and his mom Marla Evans

Monique Smith

Joseph Joubert, Samantha Williams, Alexander Bello, Annastasia Victory and Monique Smith

Samantha Williams,

Jennie Harney Fleming and DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Annastasia Victory, Alexander Bello and DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Alexander Bello and DeWitt Fleming Jr.

DeWitt Fleming Jr.

Monique Smith and Annastasia Victory

Alexander Bello

Kenny Leon, Alexander Bello

Kenny Leon, Alexander Bello

Susan Somersille Johnson (PRU Honoree) and Brittney Johnson

Dash Williams and Brittney Johnson

Brittney Johnson

Reginal Theatre Boards- Tim Shields (The Old Globe), Colette Laisure (CPH), Meghan Pressman (CTG) and James Haskins (Guthrie)

Eric Rosen and Claybourne Elder

Claybourne Elder

Shereen Pimentel, Gretchen Shugart and Kenny Leon

Gala Chairs: Audra McDonald and Richard K. Greene (Citi)

