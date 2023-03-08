Broadway
Theatre News: A Doll’s House, Titanique and Life Of Pi
Today, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, announced that due to popular demand, A Doll’s House, starring Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain as ‘Nora Helmer’ in Lloyd’s radical new production of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, will extend ahead of the show’s opening tomorrow at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The limited engagement will now play through Saturday evening, June 10 with tickets for the extension on sale now at www.adollshousebroadway.com.
Chastain is joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award® and Emmy Award® nominee, as ‘Torvald Helmer,’ Jesmille Darbouze as ‘Kristine Linde,’ Tasha Lawrence as ‘Anne-Marie,’ Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Dr. Rank,’ and Grammy Award® winner Okieriete Onaodowan as ‘Nils Krogstad.’ The production’s understudies are Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and José Joaquín Pérez.
The design team includes two-time Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (scenic design and costume co-design), Enver Chakartash (costume co-design), Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), Drama Desk Award winners Ben & Max Ringham (sound design), with music from Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto, Jennifer Rias (dance choreographer), Jim Carnahan Casting, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA (casting directors), Frank Lombardi (production stage manager), Brandon Allmon-Jackson (stage manager), and 101 Productions (general management). The creative team also includes Jonathan Glew (associate director), Michael Carnahan & Wilson Chin (associate scenic design), Ricky Lurie (associate costume design), Domino Mannheim (associate lighting design), and Chris Cronin (associate sound design).
A Doll’s House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater’s most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.
This spring, The Jamie Lloyd Company is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The company has created some of the most thrilling theater of the last decade including 2013’s Olivier Award-winning revival of Macbeth starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy and the landmark 2018 “Pinter at the Pinter” season, a celebration of the Nobel Prize-winning writer’s work, which culminated in the critically lauded production of Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox. The production transferred to Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Play and Best Director of a Play for Lloyd. Most recently, the company created their Olivier Award-winning production of Cyrano de Bergerac, which had a sold-out run last year at BAM, and last summer’s acclaimed production of The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke, which played the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End.
Preview performances of Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel Life Of Pi begin Thursday, March 9, at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). See B-roll of Life Of Pi here.
You can enter the Life Of Pi digital lottery the day before the performance at rush.telecharge.com. The digital lottery opens at 12am (ET) at rush.telecharge.com one day before the performance with winners announced that same morning at 10am (ET), with a second announcement of additional winners that afternoon at 3pm (ET). Winners may buy up to two tickets at $45 each (inclusive of $5 service fee), subject to availability.
A limited number of in-person Life Of Pi rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $40 per ticket when the Schoenfeld Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability. The box office opens Tuesday through Saturday at 10am (ET) and Sunday at 12pm (ET).
Tickets for Life Of Pi on Broadway are available at Telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office and range from $49 – $199 (including $2 facility fee). The playing schedule for Life Of Pi is as follows: Tuesday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Please note there will be no 2pm performance on Wednesday, March 15, and March 22. Beginning Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Life Of Pi performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30pm, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.
The Olivier Award-winning play Life Of Pi will premiere at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts. Recreating their critically acclaimed performances for Broadway will be “Best Actor” winner Hiran Abeysekera in the role of “Pi” and “Best Supporting Actor” winners Fred Davis and Scarlet Wilderink join the “Richard Parker” puppeteering team. The Broadway production of the five-time Olivier Award-winning London production of LIFE OF PI also features Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of “Richard Parker,” Rajesh Bose as Father, Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Sailor/Admiral Jackson, Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice, Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen, Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain, Sonya Venugopal as Rani, with Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink and Andrew Wilson asRoyal Bengal tiger “Richard Parker.” Mahnaz Damania, Jon Hoche, Usman Ali Mughal, Uma Paranjpe and David Shih round out the 24-member cast with Adi Dixit as the “Pi” alternate.
Life Of Pi begins performances Thursday, March 9, 2023, and opens Thursday, March 30, 2023. Prior to the Broadway engagement, Life Of Pi made its North American Premiere at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.
Life Of Pi is directed by Max Webster, with Set and Costume design by Olivier Award winner Tim Hatley, Puppetry and Movement Direction by Olivier Award winner Finn Caldwell, Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Video Design by Olivier Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Lighting Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Lutkin, Sound Design by Carolyn Downing, Original Music by Andrew T Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, Wig Design by David Brian Brown, and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.zx
Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction – winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide – Life Of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.
After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?
Life Of Pi played Wyndham’s Theatre in London’s West End where it won five Olivier Awards including Best New Play, Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design. In an historic first for the Olivier Awards, the seven performers who play Royal Bengal tiger “Richard Parker” were collectively awarded “Best Actor in a Supporting Role.” The London production with its cutting-edge visual effects has garnered great critical acclaim and will launch a UK & Ireland tour in the summer of 2023.
Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Oklahoma!, &Juliet) announced today that the new hit musical Titanique — the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion — will further extend its limited Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 E. 15th Street) through September 10, 2023.When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More,” backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.
The musical transferred to The Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, following two sold-out extensions of its premiere engagement at the Asylum Theater, where it played from June 14 to November 13, 2022. Upon the show’s December 13 reopening at the larger venue, People Magazine declared, “Just when you think it couldn’t get better, Titanique makes you love it more, with a glow-up that makes the show even more impactful and irresistible. Yet, there’s still a scrappy, endearing “let’s put on a show” energy to it, that gives the musical its Titanic-sized charm. You’re guaranteed to laugh your iceberg off.”
The cast currently stars co-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) as Céline Dion, and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Jack, alongside Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots) as Rose, Rosé (Ross McCorkell) (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) as Victor Garber, Mark Evans (Mrs. Doubtfire, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Cal,Russell Daniels (80’s Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, Desireé Rodriguez(“FBI”, “New Amsterdam”) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell, Memphis the Musical Nat’l Tour) as The Iceberg. Blu Allen, Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, Donnie Hammond, and Kristina Walz round out the acting company.
Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is byPaige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.
Titanique’s storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert – Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert – on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, which followed sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, earning the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award. Upon the show’s Off-Broadway premiere in 2022, The New York Times praised the musical as, “very funny! This ‘Titanique’ Musical Finds Its Sea Legs…. Near, far, wherever you are, Celine Dion will be there, in this camp reimagining of the maritime blockbuster that revs up into increasing absurdity.” Vulture raved, “Titanique is f*cking great. Swim, Don’t Walk, to see this Celine Dion jukebox fantasia!” The New York Post hailed the show as, “Sensational, hilarious and deranged! Titanique is, by a nautical mile, the funniest musical in town!”
Tickets are available from $59-$160, visit www.titaniquemusical.com. A limited number of $54 tickets are offered one day prior to each performance via Titanique’s digital lottery. To enter, or for more information, please visit www.titaniquelottery.com.
Shucked Has Available Digital Lottery and Rush Tickets
Photo Emilio Madrid
Shucked, Broadway’s homegrown new musical comedy, announced the launch of its digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, and general rush policy ahead of the show’s first preview on Wednesday, March 8 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) ahead of an official opening night of Tuesday, April 4.
Digital Lottery:A limited number of $40 tickets (inclusive of handling fees) will be available for each performance. Lottery entries for each performance will be accepted starting 8 AM ET the day prior to the performance until 2 PM ET the day prior to the performance. At that time, the lottery for that performance will be closed. Once the lottery closes, winners will be notified within minutes and will have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Lottery seats may be partially obstructed. Limit one entry per person per day and limit of two tickets per entry. To enter and for more specifics, please visit https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/shucked-ny/
General Rush:A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $35 per ticket when the Nederlander Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability. The box office is currently open Monday through Saturday at 10 AM ET. Starting Monday, March 27, the box office will be open Tuesday through Saturday at 10 AM ET and Sunday at 12 PM ET.
Shucked features a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien. The production stars (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Alex Newell.
The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.
Music videos of Clark and McAnally singing two songs from the show, “Friends” and “Maybe Love” are on YouTube.
What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.
With choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award winner and Emmy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).
For more information about Shucked visit www.shuckedmusical.com and for tickets visit www.ticketmaster.com. Additionally, Shucked is offering the return of Preview Pricing with orchestra seats starting as low as $69 for all preview performances through the final preview on Sunday, April 2.
Broadway’s Pictures From Home Remains Unfocused and Flat
“You pick and you pick!” Investigating, it seems, as a personal project, is steeped in familial attachment and engagement, at least here, in the framework of the new, very starry Broadway production of playwright Sharr White’s (The Other Place; The True) family drama, based on the photo memoir of the same name by Larry Sultan. It is, in theory, an interesting focus, to zoom in on the epic ceelebrations of the family, in order to understand attachment through the lens of old photographs and video footage. Sultan, the real-life figure at the center of this play, did this for years, photographing, interviewing, and writing about his parents, and his relationship with them, even as his father was desperate for him to “bring this thing to a close“. And as vocalized by his father, even as he mocked and participated, this photographic art project was somewhat demented, but yet, in spite of it all, it did become a book, and that book has now been turned into a play. For some reason. But one that isn’t all that clear here.
Luxury NYC Senior Living Community Brings Producer of Hamilton and Other Broadway Luminaries to the Upper East Side
Inspīr Carnegie Hill, a luxury senior living residence on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, honored NYC’s Broadway Week by bringing theater’s top stars, music conductors and producers in-house to entertain and inform its residents for a month-long celebration.
Throughout February, the iconic Broadway experience came to life for Inspīr residents, many of whom are no longer capable of attending in-person shows. The scores of those who attended were over the moon with the all-star line-up that included producer Jeffrey Seller, of Hamilton and Avenue Q fame and currently in previews for Sweeney Todd; David Loud, the iconic musical director and conductor, and Jennifer Ashley Tepper, theater producer and author of “The Untold Stories of Broadway.” Tepper’s presentation, about Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre, featured a performance from Will Roland (Be More Chill, Dear Evan Hansen) with Nick Frenay playing the piano.
Last week, Seller regaled residents with stories of his experiences, from coming to Manhattan in the 1980s once his theater career started to take off (“I didn’t feel worthy enough for Zabar’s. I’d see all of the people ordering at the fish counter: white fish, sturgeon, lox, etc., and I was so intimidated… I felt like an imposter! It took me years to finally have the confidence to order smoked salmon”) to his opinions on his own shows (“As we’ve seen, sometimes I succeed and sometimes I fail. As I sit here at 58-years-old, I’ve made ten musicals, four of which have been successful and another four of five which have been failures… I just want to make another good one!”) Everyone in attendance wanted to know the light bulb moment when Seller knew he had to produce hits like Rent and In the Heights; in all these cases, he said, “I got a tingle! It was a sound I had never heard of on Broadway before and it pricked my ear and let me hear it in a new way.”
Seller came to Inspīr by way of an exciting new partnership with Broadway Plus, an organization whose mission is to bring the thrill of the Broadway theater to private groups.
Another stand-out evening a few days ago featured Loud, the legendary director behind hits such as Ragtime, Sondheim on Sondheim, Curtains and many others. Loud had residents in tears after discussing his journey with Parkinson’s Disease followed by a moving piano performance. Loud’s story hit home for dozens of residents who not only were enormous fans of his musical creations but also related to Loud’s health complications at an older age.
Inspīr resident Marilyn Snyder shared, “David Loud was truly an inspiration… he took his Parkinson’s diagnosis and did not allow it to minimize his dreams, ambitions and goals. Positive representation of those with Parkinson’s is slim, and David gave us all a message that transcends any diagnosis.”
Inspīr Carnegie Hill is one of the first senior living residences to go above and beyond the resident experience expectations by offering such an exceptional standard of life. Inspīr is wholly committed to the physical and mental well-being of its residents, with arts, culture and music programming being critical components. At these well-attended events, residents bond with each other over mutually shared experiences
“We provide an option like no other – combining luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, integrative health programs, world-class care and a robust arts and cultural program – all under one roof,” says CEO and president of Inspīr Carnegie Hill, Gregory Smith.
The NYC Broadway Week performances were so well-received that Inspīr has decided to expand the series making it part of their regular, year-long programming. They will also continue their partnership with Broadway Plus to bring more Broadway legends to the residents.
Inspīr, a luxury senior living brand offering a different approach to living for discerning seniors in urban markets. The new brand represents the convergence of luxury accommodations, exceptional hospitality, cutting-edge technology, whole-person wellness and world-class care. The brand’s flagship senior living residence, Inspīr Carnegie Hill, is located at 1802 Second Avenue at 93rd Street, in the heart of New York City’s Upper East Side. Inspīr Carnegie Hill boasts a masterfully designed building with state-of-the-art technology and 215 private residences customized to fit the needs of an aging population. The community offers assisted living, memory care and enhanced care options. Inspīr is developed by Maplewood Senior Living, in partnership with Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI). For more information, please call 646-978-9040 or visit inspirseniorliving.com.
