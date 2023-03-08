Theatre News: A Doll’s House, Titanique and Life Of Pi  

Today, The Jamie Lloyd Company, the successful partnership between Ambassador Theatre Group and Artistic Director Jamie Lloyd, announced that due to popular demand, A Doll’s House, starring Academy Award® winner Jessica Chastain as ‘Nora Helmer’ in Lloyd’s radical new production of Henrik Ibsen’s landmark drama in a new version by Amy Herzog, will extend ahead of the show’s opening tomorrow at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street). The limited engagement will now play through Saturday evening, June 10 with tickets for the extension on sale now at www.adollshousebroadway.com.

Chastain is joined by Arian Moayed, a Tony Award® and Emmy Award® nominee, as ‘Torvald Helmer,’ Jesmille Darbouze as ‘Kristine Linde,’ Tasha Lawrence as ‘Anne-Marie,’ Michael Patrick Thornton as ‘Dr. Rank,’ and Grammy Award® winner Okieriete Onaodowan as ‘Nils Krogstad.’ The production’s understudies are Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra, and José Joaquín Pérez.

The design team includes two-time Tony Award nominee Soutra Gilmour (scenic design and costume co-design), Enver Chakartash (costume co-design), Tony Award winner Jon Clark (lighting design), Drama Desk Award winners Ben & Max Ringham (sound design), with music from Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto, Jennifer Rias (dance choreographer), Jim Carnahan Casting, CSA and Alexandre Bleau, CSA (casting directors), Frank Lombardi (production stage manager), Brandon Allmon-Jackson (stage manager), and 101 Productions (general management). The creative team also includes Jonathan Glew (associate director), Michael Carnahan & Wilson Chin (associate scenic design), Ricky Lurie (associate costume design), Domino Mannheim (associate lighting design), and Chris Cronin (associate sound design).

A Doll’s House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now, nearly a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Jamie Lloyd and acclaimed playwright Amy Herzog will make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater. One of the most acclaimed actors of her generation, Jessica Chastain will inhabit one of the theater’s most iconic roles, re-energizing the play for a whole new generation.

This spring, The Jamie Lloyd Company is celebrating its 10th anniversary. The company has created some of the most thrilling theater of the last decade including 2013’s Olivier Award-winning revival of Macbeth starring James McAvoy and Claire Foy and the landmark 2018 “Pinter at the Pinter” season, a celebration of the Nobel Prize-winning writer’s work, which culminated in the critically lauded production of Betrayal starring Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox. The production transferred to Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Play and Best Director of a Play for Lloyd. Most recently, the company created their Olivier Award-winning production of Cyrano de Bergerac, which had a sold-out run last year at BAM, and last summer’s acclaimed production of The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke, which played the Harold Pinter Theatre in London’s West End.

Preview performances of Lolita Chakrabarti’s dazzling stage adaption of Yann Martel’s best-selling novel Life Of Pi begin Thursday, March 9, at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). See B-roll of Life Of Pi here.

You can enter the Life Of Pi digital lottery the day before the performance at rush.telecharge.com. The digital lottery opens at 12am (ET) at rush.telecharge.com one day before the performance with winners announced that same morning at 10am (ET), with a second announcement of additional winners that afternoon at 3pm (ET). Winners may buy up to two tickets at $45 each (inclusive of $5 service fee), subject to availability.

A limited number of in-person Life Of Pi rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $40 per ticket when the Schoenfeld Theatre box office opens. Maximum of two tickets per person, subject to availability. The box office opens Tuesday through Saturday at 10am (ET) and Sunday at 12pm (ET).

Tickets for Life Of Pi on Broadway are available at Telecharge.com (212.239.6200) and at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office and range from $49 – $199 (including $2 facility fee). The playing schedule for Life Of Pi is as follows: Tuesday through Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm. Please note there will be no 2pm performance on Wednesday, March 15, and March 22. Beginning Tuesday, April 4, 2023, the Life Of Pi performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30pm, and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, and Sunday at 3pm.

The Olivier Award-winning play Life Of Pi will premiere at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) with three Olivier Award-winning performers making their Broadway debuts. Recreating their critically acclaimed performances for Broadway will be “Best Actor” winner Hiran Abeysekera in the role of “Pi” and “Best Supporting Actor” winners Fred Davis and Scarlet Wilderink join the “Richard Parker” puppeteering team. The Broadway production of the five-time Olivier Award-winning London production of LIFE OF PI also features Brian Thomas Abraham as Cook/Voice of “Richard Parker,” Rajesh Bose as Father, Avery Glymph as Father Martin/Russian Sailor/Admiral Jackson, Mahira Kakkar as Nurse/Amma/Orange Juice, Kirstin Louie as Lulu Chen, Salma Qarnain as Mrs. Biology Kumar/Zaida Khan, Sathya Sridharan as Mamaji/Pandit-Ji, Daisuke Tsuji as Mr. Okamoto/Captain, Sonya Venugopal as Rani, with Nikki Calonge, Fred Davis, Rowan Ian Seamus Magee, Jonathan David Martin, Betsy Rosen, Celia Mei Rubin, Scarlet Wilderink and Andrew Wilson asRoyal Bengal tiger “Richard Parker.” Mahnaz Damania, Jon Hoche, Usman Ali Mughal, Uma Paranjpe and David Shih round out the 24-member cast with Adi Dixit as the “Pi” alternate.

Life Of Pi begins performances Thursday, March 9, 2023 , and opens Thursday, March 30, 2023 . Prior to the Broadway engagement, Life Of Pi made its North American Premiere at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University.

Life Of Pi is directed by Max Webster, with Set and Costume design by Olivier Award winner Tim Hatley, Puppetry and Movement Direction by Olivier Award winner Finn Caldwell, Puppet Design by Olivier Award winners Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Video Design by Olivier Award winner Andrzej Goulding, Lighting Design by Olivier Award winner Tim Lutkin, Sound Design by Carolyn Downing, Original Music by Andrew T Mackay, Dramaturgy by Jack Bradley, Wig Design by David Brian Brown, and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.zx

Based on one of the best-loved works of fiction – winner of the Man Booker Prize, selling over fifteen million copies worldwide – Life Of Pi is a breath-taking new theatrical adaptation of an epic journey of endurance and hope.

After a cargo ship sinks in the middle of the vast Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy name Pi is stranded on a lifeboat with four other survivors – a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. Time is against them, nature is harsh, who will survive?

Life Of Pi played Wyndham’s Theatre in London’s West End where it won five Olivier Awards including Best New Play, Best Scenic Design and Best Lighting Design. In an historic first for the Olivier Awards, the seven performers who play Royal Bengal tiger “Richard Parker” were collectively awarded “Best Actor in a Supporting Role.” The London production with its cutting-edge visual effects has garnered great critical acclaim and will launch a UK & Ireland tour in the summer of 2023.

Tony Award-winning producer Eva Price (Oklahoma!, &Juliet) announced today that the new hit musical Titanique — the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion — will further extend its limited Off-Broadway engagement at the Daryl Roth Theatre (101 E. 15th Street) through September 10, 2023.



When the music of Céline Dion makes sweet Canadian love with the eleven-time Oscar®-winning film Titanic, you get Titanique, a musical celebration that turns one of the greatest love stories of all time into a hysterical and joyful slay-fest. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline Dion to casually hijack a Titanic Museum tour and enchant the audience with her totally wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. A one-of-a-kind musical voyage bursting with nostalgia, hilarity and heart, Titanique features powerhouse voices in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More,” backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band.

The musical transferred to The Daryl Roth Theatre on November 20, following two sold-out extensions of its premiere engagement at the Asylum Theater, where it played from June 14 to November 13, 2022. Upon the show’s December 13 reopening at the larger venue, People Magazine declared, “Just when you think it couldn’t get better, Titanique makes you love it more, with a glow-up that makes the show even more impactful and irresistible. Yet, there’s still a scrappy, endearing “let’s put on a show” energy to it, that gives the musical its Titanic-sized charm. You’re guaranteed to laugh your iceberg off.”

The cast currently stars co-authors Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Netflix’s “Special”) as Céline Dion, and Constantine Rousouli (Cruel Intentions, Hairspray) as Jack, alongside Carrie St. Louis (Wicked, Kinky Boots) as Rose, Rosé (Ross McCorkell) (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) as Victor Garber, Mark Evans (Mrs. Doubtfire, The Play That Goes Wrong) as Cal,Russell Daniels (80’s Prom, That Bachelorette Show) as Ruth, Desireé Rodriguez(“FBI”, “New Amsterdam”) as The Unsinkable Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell, Memphis the Musical Nat’l Tour) as The Iceberg. Blu Allen, Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, Donnie Hammond, and Kristina Walz round out the acting company.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique is directed by Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”, Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour), and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Music Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations are by IRNE Award-Winner Nicholas Connell. Scenic Design for Titanique is by Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Lauchbacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Costume Design is by Alejo Vietti; Lighting Design is byPaige Seber; Sound Design is by Lawrence Schober; Wig Design is by Tommy Kurzman; Original Prop Design is by Eric Reynolds. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA and Andrew Fem.

Titanique’s storied history includes a smash hit live-streamed concert – Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert – on the premium streaming service Stellar, on May 2, 2021, which followed sold-out pop-up concert engagements in Los Angeles and New York, earning the show a 2019 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award. Upon the show’s Off-Broadway premiere in 2022, The New York Times praised the musical as, “very funny! This ‘Titanique’ Musical Finds Its Sea Legs…. Near, far, wherever you are, Celine Dion will be there, in this camp reimagining of the maritime blockbuster that revs up into increasing absurdity.” Vulture raved, “Titanique is f*cking great. Swim, Don’t Walk, to see this Celine Dion jukebox fantasia!” The New York Post hailed the show as, “Sensational, hilarious and deranged! Titanique is, by a nautical mile, the funniest musical in town!”

Tickets are available from $59-$160, visit www.titaniquemusical.com. A limited number of $54 tickets are offered one day prior to each performance via Titanique’s digital lottery. To enter, or for more information, please visit www.titaniquelottery.com.