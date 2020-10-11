Theatre News: A Hadestown Holiday Album, The TheaterMakers Summit, Primary Stages Gala, A Totally Disrespectful Evening of Short Plays by Joy Behar and Kate Rockwell Wine Tasting 101

Sing It Again Records and Broadway Records announced that If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album, will be released digitally and on CD on Friday, November 20. Pre-orders for the album are now being accepted at www.broadwayrecords.com.

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album offers both solace and celebration as we head into a winter season like no other. Starring Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad as The Fates, the album also features guest appearances by the entire cast of the Tony Award® and Grammy Award®-winning musical singing beloved holiday classics, songs composed by Gonzalez-Nacer, Hadestown’s Tony Award-winning songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, and Hadestown music director Liam Robinson, as well as gems waiting to be rediscovered, all in a sound steeped in blues, folk, ragtime, and jazz that has made Mitchell’s groundbreaking musical a phenomenon.

This 14-track album is sure to lift your spirits and keep you livin’ it up this holiday season.

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album is produced by Grammy Award winner David Lai, Tony Award winner Todd Sickafoose, Robinson, and Gonzalez- Nacer and is executive produced by Van Dean and Mara Isaacs.

The TheaterMakers Summit is a gathering of the world’s top theatrical talent for a weekend of education, inspiration, and connection. In 2020, The TheaterMakers Summit will be held virtually for theater makers across the globe to attend from the safety of their homes.

Broadway is changing. The world and our industry are in a state of chaos, which has ripple effects for the theatrical community across the country and even the world. At The TheaterMakers Summit, hundreds of the world’s smartest creators will gather in one virtual space to learn about the current state of the theater and how to make theater in a new world, as well as connect in virtual breakout rooms and private one-on-one virtual sessions.

If you’re an actor, director, producer, playwright, or theatre professional trying to navigate the new normal, then The TheaterMakers Summit is YOUR event. Welcome home.

I want to make sure you know about this special theatrical event on October 25 at 8pm that will stream as a virtual benefit for Guild Hall in The Hamptons: A Totally Disrespectful Evening of Short Plays by Joy Behar will feature five short, comedic pieces performed by an incredible cast of hilarious performers including Emmy-winning host of The View Joy Behar, Oscar and Emmy-nominee/Sopranos star Lorraine Bracco, Susie Essman (Curb Your Enthusiasm), SNL alum Rachel Dratch, Dylan McDermott (recently Emmy-nominated for his performance on Netflix’s Hollywood), Oscar-nominee Bob Balaban (the films of Christopher Guest, Netflix’s The Politician), Tony and Emmy-nominee Robert Klein, Oscar and three-time Tony Award-nominee Brenda Vacarro (Midnight Cowboy, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Chris Bauer (The Wire, True Blood), and Steven Weber (13 Reasons Why, Indebted, Wings). Directed by John Gould Rubin, the event will also benefit two other non-profit orgs, The Bridgehampton Childcare & Recreational Center and Jon Bon Jovi Soul Kitchen/JBJ Soul Foundation.

“God & Bernadette” featuring Lorraine Bracco, Chris Bauer, Brynne Amelia Ballan, and Brenda Vaccaro: a pre-teenage girl ruffles the feathers of a nun.

“Get Me Teresa Caputo” featuring Dylan McDermott, Brenda Vaccaro, Robert Klein, and Irene Sofia Lucio: a woman wants to settle a score with the dead.

“Pearl Has a Visitor” featuring Susie Essman, Bob Balaban, Steven Weber, and Albert Peterson: a thirteen-year-old boy learns a few things from a famous comedian.

“Greasing the Squeak” featuring Rachel Dratch, Linda Smith, Paul Hecht, and Danny Hoch: a new neighbor poses a dilemma and a solution.

And a solo piece titled “I Started Slow” featuring Joy Behar.

Kate Rockwell, who has been starring as Karen Smith in Broadway’s Mean Girls, will bring theater fans and wine lovers together for an interactive virtual evening of wine tasting on October 17 at 7:00pm EST. Wine Tasting 101 is produced by Ken Davenport, two-time Tony Award-winning producer, in partnership with the TheaterMakers Studio. Tickets range from $15 for the virtual wine tasting class to $65, which includes the class and the selected wines shipped to your door. Kate Rockwell is turning her personal spotlight onto her second love… wine. Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) certified with several years of experience in the NYC wine industry, Rockwell is using her time off the Broadway stage to help spread her love of all things vino. Sing along to Broadway tunes, chat in real time with Rockwell, and explore her wine selection. And of course, no Broadway Wino class would be complete without a special guest. One of Rockwell’s incredible Broadway star pals will join her for a glass of wine and a chat about all things Broadway. Au Bon Climat Chardonnay 2018 and Presqu’ile Winery Pinot Noir 2018 will be the wines sampled in the tasting. In Wine Tasting 101, audience members will be able to:

Learn the basics of wine tasting-how to do it, why we do what we do, and the questions to ask when you’re learning about wine.

Try two wines side by side with Kate and discuss the primary characteristics of those particular styles of wine and the grape varietals used to make them (what makes a California Pinot Noir unique? Why is it different from a French pinot noir? And why is it called something different in France than in the US?)

Discuss the nuances of these two SPECIFIC bottles

No need to search high & low for the selected wines. When you purchase the VIP Stream Package, Kate's selected wines will be shipped right to your door*. Kate's love for wine was discovered by accident as a friend of hers had changed careers from being an actor to running a wine shop. She had always enjoyed visiting wineries in Long Island with her husband but didn't know much about it so she got a job at the shop during her down time in theater to learn more about it and worked there for two years. Along with getting her wine certification through WSET, she also developed a passion for natural wine, which is wine without pesticides, chemicals, and other additives. "With Wine Tasting 101, I really aim to demystify the wine drinking experience," said Kate Rockwell. "Natural wine is like theater, it's not designed to be a cookie-cutter product…every bottle is different and constantly evolving." "I have always loved wine but like so many, I don't know the ins and outs," said producer Ken Davenport. "I am looking forward to participating in the wine tasting and having Kate be our guide."