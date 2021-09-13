Theatre News: A New Tina, Diana, Company and Morning Sun

Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner in “Tina.” (Manuel Harlan)

When Adrianne Warren signed back on to Tina—The Tina Turner Musical, I was surprised. Ms.Warren, now stars in Women of the Movement, had signed a one-year development deal with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, which produces the civil rights movement limited series. Under the pact, Warren is to collaborate exclusively with Kapital on the development of ongoing and limited series. Then the press release cane out announcing Bronx-born Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Ms. Warren’s replacement. Ms. Obi-Melekwe made her Broadway debut, as the alternate to Warren during certain performances in the acclaimed West End production. Warren however Warren will return to her Tony nominated and I am sure her Tony winning role for a limited engagement through October 31.

Netflix drops the Diana: The Musical trailer ahead of show’s Broadway return. The musical filmed in 2020 is set to return to the stage in November. The show originally previewed in March 2020 and will resume at the Longacre Theater on November 2nd, with an opening night is scheduled for November 17.

The cast includes: Jeanna De Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth II.

The story follows 19-year-old Diana Spencer and her first encounters with the royal family, as well as how she grapples with the legacy she leaves as one of the most famous women of the 20th century.

The cast of the new Broadway production of Company is proud to present a benefit concert for Darkness RISING on Monday, September 20 at 7 PM ET at Birdland Jazz Club (315 West 44th Street). Tickets are available now at www.birdlandjazz.com.

Company cast members scheduled to perform at the concert include Kathryn Allison, Terence Archie, Nikki Renée Daniels, Matt Doyle, Claybourne Elder, Javier Ignacio, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, and Bobby Conte Thornton, with Company’s associate music director Paul Staroba on piano.

Darkness RISING is a non-profit organization composed of singers and musicians from the Black Broadway community and Black mental health providers whose purpose is to help those in both the Black community, as well as for Broadway show company members begin conversations about mental health, provide direct resources, and erase the negative stigma of mental health issues.

All ticket holders to the concert will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry.

The upcoming revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s landmark American musical Company, under the direction of two-time Tony Award® winner Marianne Elliott will resume performances on Monday, November 15 ahead of a Thursday, December 9 opening night at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street). For more information, please visit www.companymusical.com.

Simon Stephens’s Morning Sun, stars Tony Award winner® Blair Brown (Copenhagen, “Orange Is the New Black”), Four-time Emmy Award® winner Edie Falco (“The Sopranos,” Frankie and Johnny…), and Tony nominee Marin Ireland (Reasons to Be Pretty) form a powerhouse trio of stars in this deeply felt, gorgeously imagined new play by Tony winner Simon Stephens (Heisenberg, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time).

In Greenwich Village a generation or so ago, the city is alive. Joni Mitchell sings, friends and lovers come and go, and the regulars change at the White Horse Tavern. As 50 years pass, one woman’s life is revealed in all its complexity, mystery and possibility in this enthralling world premiere about mothers and daughters, beginnings and endings in New York City. Directing is Lila Neugebauer (The Waverly Gallery).

Performances begin October 12th with an opening November 3rd, Off Broadway at City Center