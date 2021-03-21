Theatre News: A Taste of Things to Come, 31st Annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre, Amour, Lauren Patten

Join the York’s 2016 Off-Broadway premiere of the new saucy new musical A Taste of Things to Come with book, lyrics, and music by Debra Barsha and Hollye Levin, music direction by Gillian Berkowitz, and direction and choreography by Lorin Latarro, presented in association with Staci Levine and What’s Cookin’ LLC.

It’s the 1950s. The beginning of rock n’ roll. The racial barrier has begun to crack. The Korean War is over, and the Cold War has begun. Ronald Reagan is a model for Lifebuoy Soap and Rock Hudson is “the World’s Most Eligible Bachelor.” And women are getting antsy. Smack dab in the middle of America, in Winnetka, IL, four friends gather for a weekly Betty Crocker cooking contest, imagining how the prizes might change their lives. Usually, it’s LIFE Magazine that’s read cover to cover in between mixing, sifting, and chopping. However, a different kind of reading material arrives, and shocked (but inspired) by the Kinsey Report, their lives take an interesting set of turns. In an age that believes that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, they will discover that the way to a woman’s heart is through her best friends.

York’s James Morgan, Associate Artistic Director Gerry McIntyre, and theater historian Charles Wright will be joined by creative team members Lorin Latarro (director), Debra Barsha and Hollye Levin (book, lyrics, music), Gillian Berkowitz (music director), and Staci Levine (producer), and cast members Allison Guinn, and Autumn Hurlbert.

York’s James Morgan, Associate Artistic Director Gerry McIntyre, and theater historian Charles Wright will be joined by creative team members Lorin Latarro (director), Debra Barsha and Hollye Levin (book, lyrics, music), Gillian Berkowitz (music director), and Staci Levine (producer), and cast members Allison Guinn, and Autumn Hurlbert.

PLEASE NOTE:This is a panel discussion, not a performance.

The 31st Annual Kleban Prize for Musical Theatre, celebrated promising new lyricists and librettists. This year’s lyricist Benjamin Scheuer and co-librettists Melissa Li and Kit Yan were honored. Excerpts from Li and Yan’s new pop-rock poetry musical Interstate, performed by Sushma Saha, Kai Alexander Judd, and Rose Van Dyne, as well as songs written and performed by Benjamin Scheuer. If you haven’t seen Scheuer’s song Empty Stage, watch now.

Streaming exclusively on Steller April 2, 3 and 4 Amour. Set in picturesque Montmartre, in the city of Paris. Dusoleil (Drew Gehling) is a nerdy civil servant but also a dreamer who discovers that he can walk through walls, which allows him to give bread and jewels to the deserving bourgeoisie. As he gains confidence to win over the beautiful Isabelle (Christiani Pitts) from her unhappy marriage, Dusoleil’s magical approach to life makes the world better for his co-workers and other Parisian locals.

In a time when we all feel stuck behind walls, Amour will transport you to a world of magical fantasy in a story about love, self-worth, and dreams coming true.

Featuring Tony Award® nominee Derrick Baskin (Ain’t Too Proud), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), Kevin Massey (A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder), Tony Award® nominee Adam Pascal (Rent), Christiani Pitts (A Bronx Tale: The Musical), Jennifer Sanchez (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd at Barrow Street Theatre), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Drama Desk Award winner Rachel York (Head Over Heels).

Lauren Patten

Grammy award winner Lauren Patten is set to kick off a new in-person concert series in New York beginning April 2. The breakout star of Broadway’s Jagged Little Pill musical will perform on the rooftop at Showfields for the TodayTix Original concert series.