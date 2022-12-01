Theatre News: Ain’t No Mo, Sinatra The Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, A Doll’s House, The Mousetrap, Chess and Some Like It Hot

Congratulations to the company of Ain’t No Mo’, as they celebrate their opening night on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre, 111 West 44th Street. On hand tonight will be Jordan E. Cooper, the youngest American playwright in Broadway history, powerhouse producer Lee Daniels, co-producers including NBA champion, producer, and entrepreneur Dwyane Wade, actress, best-selling author and producer Gabrielle Union, VIP guests including Mariah Carey, Tamron Hall, Stephanie Mills, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Susan Kelechi Watson, Camryn Manheim, Tituss Burgess, Gayle King, Andra Day, Pat Williams, Kasi Lemmons, Liesel Tommy, Jennifer Mudge, Kalen Allen, Kathrine Narducci, LaChanze, Sherri Shepherd, Jude Demorest, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard, Brittney Johnson, and many more.

Universal Music Group Theatrical, the musical theatre production arm of Universal Music Group, the world leader in music-based entertainment, in association with Tina Sinatra and Frank Sinatra Enterprises (FSE), today announced SINATRA THE MUSICAL, a new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist Frank Sinatra.

Currently in development, the script is being written by two-time Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and will be directed and choreographed by Olivier Award winner and three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall. Michele Anthony, Bruce Resnikoff and Scott Landis will serve as producers for Universal Music Group Theatrical, with Tina Sinatra and Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises.

Tina Sinatra said, “I’m excited to work with Universal Music Theatrical on this stage production that we believe will bring audiences new perspectives and insights into my father’s renowned music and his enduring legacy.”

It is New Year’s Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian-American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York’s Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra’s career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in show business history.

Broadway’s long-running show The Phantom of the Opera, was supposed to close on February 18, but has been given an eight-week extension, with a new closing date of April 16. The reason for this reprieve is that Phantom‘s box office has been doing record business of nearly $1.8 million for the week ending November 20th and $2,241,317 for Thanksgiving Day week.

A new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House by Amy Herzog, will star Jessica Chastain. Jamie Lloyd-will directed at the Hudson Theatre for a 16-week engagement beginning on February 13, 2023. It will open March 9. Don;t expect the same old story as producers have stated this is a “radical” new take.

.Since 1952, Agatha Christie’s The Mousetrap has played in London. Now, after 70 years on the West End, the beloved murder mystery is coming to Broadway. The Mousetrap is slated to debut sometime in 2023.

We knew that Darren Criss, Lena Hall, Ramin Karimloo, and Solea Pfeiffer will star in benefit Chess Concert on Broadway. Now joining in will be Bradley Dean as Ivan Molokov, Tony nominee Sean Allan Krill as Walter de Courcey, and Tony nominee Bryce Pinkham as The Arbiter, along with Kate Bailey, Joe Beauregard, Neal Benari, Brendon Chan, Nkrumah Gatling, Masumi Iwai, Nina Lafarga, Ross Lekites, Austin Lesch, Alicia Lundgren, Sean MacLaughlin, Robin Masella, Kaitlyn Mesh, Katerina Papacostas, Julius Rubio, Emily Stillings, Stephen Tewksbury, and Christopher Vo. Michael Mayer will direct the evening, benefiting The Entertainment Community Fund. Chess, is set for December 12 at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre.

Grammy-winning and best-selling female recording artist of all time Mariah Carey has signed on as a co-producer of the new musical comedy Some Like It Hot, now playing at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street).

“I first became familiar with this story through the timeless film starring Marilyn Monroe. She’s been an important touchstone throughout my life, so much so that I acquired her treasured baby grand white piano at an auction,” said Carey. Marilyn Monroe’s piano represents a deep attachment to her childhood as detailed in the first chapter of Monroe’s autobiography titled “How I Rescued a White Piano.”

“When Neil Meron shared this new take on the beloved film,” said Carey, “I knew I had to be a part of it. To see how this show continues to expand on the film’s legacy – pushing boundaries, promoting inclusion, celebrating diversity – I’m proud to help bring Some Like It Hot for today’s world to new audiences.”

More than any solo artist in history, Mariah Carey has more than 200 million albums sold to date and 19 billboard hot 100 #1 singles. Carey, an inductee to the songwriters hall of fame, is a singer, songwriter & producer recognized with multiple Grammy awards, numerous American Music Awards, three Guinness World Record titles, Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” Award, Billboard’s “Icon Award,” the World Music Award for “World’s Best-selling Female Artist of the Millennium,” and more. Some Like It Hot will mark her Broadway producing debut.