Theatre News: Alan Cumming as Uncle Vanya, Radial Park For Holiday Parties,TRU Producer Boot Camp and Thoughts of a Colored Man

The “Spotlight on Plays” series continues with Anton Chekov’s Uncle Vanya on Thursday, November 19 at 8PM EST/ 5PM PST . This is a world premiere of Neil LaBute’s adaptation of Chekov’s masterpiece, directed by Danya Taymor.

The production stars Tony Award winner Alan Cumming as “Uncle Vanya,” Academy Award winner Ellen Burstyn as “Maria,” Manik Choksi as “Waffles,” K. Todd Freeman as “Serebryakov,” Mia Katigbak as “Marina,” Anson Mount as “Astrov,” Samira Wiley as “Sonya,” Constance Wu as “Yelena.” Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert is the Narrator.

The “Spotlight on Plays” events are livestreamed at 8PM EST/5PM PST. Uncle Vanya will be available until Monday, November 23. Tickets for all events are on sale now and sold exclusively on TodayTix. Ticket buyers can access the events through the TodayTix app or todaytix.com at a “Pay What You Can” rate starting at $5. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor’s Fund.

The fall series will continue with a reunion with the original Broadway cast of Donald Margulies’ Time Stands Still (December 3) and Robert’s O’Hara’s Barbecue (December 10).

To learn more about “Spotlight on Plays” series, visit Broadways Best Shows Spotlight on Plays.

Uncle Vanya is Executive Produced by Jeffrey Richards and Produced by Patty Baker/Good Productions, Barbara Freitag, Jim Glaub, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman, Iris Smith, Jacob Soroken Porter and The Shubert Organization.

Stark Production Group Founder and President, Jeremy Shepard, the creator and co-producer of the theatrical drive-in experience Radial Park at Halletts Point Play, and Round Seven Media Founder and President, Marco Shalma, co-producer of Radial Park, today announced a new endeavor, Radial Park Presents.

Radial Park Presents provides custom entertainment services, from concerts to fully staged shows and everything in between, featuring Broadway’s brightest talents, for customers seeking extra-special entertainment at their next event.

“We’ve been making sure ‘The show goes on!’ with our Broadway at the Drive-In, Radial Park, since October,” said Shepard. “We have been overwhelmed with positive responses, especially from our actor and singer friends. This new company will provide a unique opportunity to help them during this ongoing Pandemic, while also providing custom, on demand, entertainment options for those looking to celebrate the holidays, or any special occasion, in a big – and safe – way.”

For more information, or to make a booking, contact Melissa at Stark Production Group at: Melissa@StarkProductionGroup.com or call 212 586 2744.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) announces a new virtual adaptation of their TRU Producer Boot Camp: Essentials of Self-Producing on Sunday, December 6 from 1pm to 6:30pm ET. Learn to view your creative work from a business perspective and understand the need to think differently. Make smarter choices, not only now but for the future of your show. It all seems a little overwhelming at times, but we will break it down into easily digestible bites. Boot Camp costs $75 for TRU members and $100 for all others. To register, visit https://truonline.org/events/self-producing-2020/.

“Health and safety continue to be a priority during these challenging times,” asserts TRU executive director Bob Ost. “Still, we can use the resources available to us to support our community in staying creative and positive while isolation rules our lives. One by one we are transitioning our programs to virtual format, and celebrating the advantage of being accessible to artists far beyond the New York area.”

COVID-19 scholarships are available to participants. To apply, fill out the online scholarship application at https://forms.gle/BeGgYecFcaJUsNk18 and send a brief email to TRUnltd@aol.com requesting financial help.

“I’m just an artist” no longer cuts it when you make the move from page to paying audience – you must be the CEO of your brand! In this groundbreaking half-day workshop we will look at how artists can successfully take on the challenging role of producer to generate their own opportunities. The ones who are most successful have to master a range of business skills, don a variety of hats, and learn to be expert jugglers.

Facilitators Emileena Pedigo of The Show Goes On Productions, former managing producer of Midtown International Theatre Festival; and Bob Ost, writer-producer, executive director of TRU, will lead a terrific lineup of industry professionals. Guest speakers include:

dramaturg/director/producer Cate Cammarata of CreateTheater.com;

general manager/producer Lisa Dozier-King of LDK Productions (NYMF, Be More Chill, A Letter to Harvey Milk, The Crusade of Connor Stephens, Bedbugs the Musical, F#%king Up Everything, Sistas the Musical);

production advisor/strategist and producer Blair Russell of Blair Russell Productions (Slave Play, off-Broadway’s long-running immersive Sweeney Todd) and Show Shepherd, a strategic theatrical development company;

entertainment attorney Lee Feldshon of Feldshon Law PLLC;

marketing expert and omnipreneur Mathew Heggem;

Dorothy Marcic of Dr. Dorothy Productions, self-producing writer (off-Broadway long-running Sistas!, This One’s for the Girls, Respect); and others TBA.

Curriculum:12:45 – check-in

1:00 – 1:30 -“Why Are You Doing This?” with Bob Ost & Emileena Pedigo

If you don’t know where you’re going, you can’t know how to get there.

Aligning with a vision of your work.

Understanding your property and identifying your audience.

Building a Road Map and setting attainable S.M.A.R.T. Goals.

Adapting to the new virtual world: new technology, teams and audiences.

1:30 – 2:15 – “Legal Protections and Antidotes” with Lee Feldshon

Agreements: collaborator, options, contractors and more.

What you need to know when you ask for money. And what your responsibilities are.

Pre-existing and underlying rights, intellectual property protections.

New concerns in these virtual days.

2:30 – 3:00 – “Planning Ahead” with Blair Russell of Show Shepherd

Having a vision of what this play could be and how far it can go.

Thinking and planning beyond your project (5/10 year plan).

How to plant the seeds for the next step.

The impact the pandemic has had on the development process.

3:00 – 3:30 – “Wearing Many Different Hats” with Dorothy Marcic

You are no longer “just an artist” – the different hats of any entrepreneur.

Keeping identities separate – know who you are in each situation.

Thinking in spreadsheets and understanding the business.

Finding your team. It’s never a one-man show, even if it sometimes feels like it.

3:45-4:30 -“Knowing What You Need to Make It Happen” with Lisa Dozier-King

How your goals affect your choices (budget, venue, creative team and more).

Effective use of virtual performance for development.

The development options: table read, staged reading, showcase, festivals, cabaret and more.

How much do things really cost? How much should you pay people, & how to have those conversations? Including review of actual budgets.

The most uncomfortable ask: friends and family.

How to get help when you think you can’t afford it.

Developing leadership and management skills.

How to put together and manage your creative team.

4:30-5:00 – “Marketing, Promotion and Self-Promotion” with Mathew Heggem

Self-producing and branding in the virtual age.

Identifying your audience (Lean Startup Model).

The marketing basics: website, postcards, social media, TDF and papering.

Effective networking: creating brand ambassadors for your art.

5:15-5:45 – “Finding & Creating Opportunities” with Cate Cammarata

Producing virtually: platforms, unions and international reach.

Getting your plays out there in the world: licensing, and getting the most out of it.

Researching and booking tours.

Fringes and festivals.

5:45 – Keynote Speech

6:00 – Q&A/warmdown

*Curriculum is subject to change.

Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, announced that Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play by Keenan Scott II, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, will open on Broadway in the upcoming season at a Shubert theater to be announced.

Thoughts of a Colored Man will mark the Broadway debuts of both Scott and Broadnax. Scott’s new play The Migration LP is in development at New York Stage & Film and Broadnax most recently directed Katori Hall’s new play The Hot Wing King at Signature Theatre.

Producer Brian Moreland said, “Keenan’s play has been one of my favorite journeys. From our very first reading in 2017, his voice was raw, pure, and honest for our world today. Steve’s direction brings unbridled tenderness to the experience of the contemporary Black male with a full range of humanity. More than ever, it is vital for Broadway and theaters across America to make room for the next generation of theater makers: to celebrate their communities, to feel their heartache, and to hear the stories they are ready to tell. The entire producing team is humbled to play a small role in bringing Keenan Scott II and Steve H. Broadnax III to Broadway.”

Thoughts of a Colored Man had its critically acclaimed world premiere at Syracuse Stage under the artistic direction of Robert Hupp in fall of 2019 with a subsequent run later that year at Baltimore Center Stage (Stephanie Ybarra, Artistic Director).

Robert Hupp said, “Thoughts of a Color Man demonstrates the important role non-profit regional theater plays in the ecology of Broadway. Syracuse Stage, along with Baltimore Center Stage, was proud to premiere Thoughts of a Colored Man. Giving this play its first artistic home was a distinct honor, and we are thrilled to know Keenan’s powerful work will be among the first productions to reopen Broadway. It is the right play for right now.”