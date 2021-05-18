Theatre News: Alfred Molina, Show of Titles, Lackawanna Blues and Ann Reinking

Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominated actor Alfred Molina is set to headline the next monthly digital presentation of We Have To Hurry, streaming live via Broadway on Demand for two performances only, Saturday, June 5th at 8pm and Sunday, June 6th at 3pm. The heartwarming new play, about a pair of mature people reigniting their spark during the sunset years of life, is written by playwright, director and actor Dorothy Lyman and is directed by Patricia Vanstone. Producers Stuffed Olive, Inc. and Davina Belling will donate all profits from the streaming of We Have to Hurry to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Tickets for the streaming event are priced at $15 per household, with VIP tickets priced at $25, which includes an exclusive post-show talkback with the creators and stars. Mr. Molina’s co-star is soon to be announced. Tickets are available HERE The performance schedule is as follows: Saturday, June 5th at 8pm and Sunday, June 6th at 3pm.

At a retirement community in sunny Cedar Key, Florida, septuagenarians Margaret and Gil are forced to be apart in their adjacent condos due to a mandatory isolation order for all residents. From their neighboring balconies, love struck Gil witnesses Margaret’s increasing frustrations at their circumstances and realizes he must use his humor and wit to turn her spirits around. Keenly aware that every moment is precious, Gil knows We Have to Hurry, but can he get Margaret to take a walk on the beach and the first step toward happily ever after?

We Have to Hurry premiered on Broadway on Demand’s exclusive live stream event in May 2021, starring theatrical luminary Kathleen Chalfant and Oscar nominee Elliott Gould. A rotating cast of who’s who from stage and screen will pair up each month, with Alfred Molina’s co-star to be announced shortly. In keeping with the play’s touching message, all profits from performances of We Have to Hurry will be donated to The Actors Fund Home East and West. Owned and operated by The Actors Fund, the residences offer short-stay rehabilitation, assisted living, skilled nursing, and memory care services for individuals who have dedicated a major portion of their professional lives to the performing arts and entertainment.

Broadway’s Best Shows announces a musical extravaganza with dozens of Broadway stars performing the title songs from over 20 beloved musicals. Show of Titles will be available on June 8, 2021 for a limited time only. All proceeds will benefit The Actors Fund.

The evening will be a rousing and memorable celebration of title songs from more than two dozen Broadway musicals spanning nine decades, ranging from Lady Be Good to The Light in the Piazza. But is the original title song disappearing from the theatrical map? What used to be the norm has become a rarity. Tony nominees, for example, from the 60’s frequently had title songs. Contrast the 1965-1966-67-68 seasons when 75% of the nominated musicals had title songs, with the three most recent seasons when there was no original title song from a Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

The evening will feature favorite works by Lee Adams, Maxwell Anderson, Burt Bacharach, Irving Berlin, Jerry Bock, Bertolt Brecht, Cy Coleman, Betty Comden, Joe Darion, Hal David, Fred Ebb, Gary Geld, George Gershwin, Ira Gershwin, Adolph Green, Adam Guettel, Oscar Hammerstein, Sheldon Harnick, Jerry Herman, John Kander, Burton Lane, Mitch Leigh, Alan Jay Lerner, Frank Loesser, Frederick Loewe, Galt MacDermot, Cole Porter, James Rado, Gerome Ragni, Richard Rodgers, Charles Strouse, Jule Styne, Peter Udell & Kurt Weill.

Interpreting these title songs will be Annaleigh Ashford, Glenn Close, Len Cariou, Darren Criss, Santino Fontana, Kelsey Grammar, David Alan Grier, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joshua Henry, Isabelle Huppert, Norm Lewis, Patti LuPone, Rob McClure, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melba Moore, Jessie Mueller, Eva Noblezada, Kelli O’Hara, Laura Osnes, Steven Pasquale, Michael Rupert, Ernie Sabella, Lea Salonga, Phillipa Soo, Will Swenson, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Uggams, Vanessa Williams, and Patrick Wilson.

“Show of Titles” is directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (“Best Worst Thing That Ever Happened,” PBS’ “Harold Prince: The Director’s Life,” Sunset Boulevard starring Glenn Close) and Emmy & Grammy Award winner Jason Howland(PBS’ “Handel’s Messiah Rocks” & Broadway’s Little Women & Beautiful) is the Music Director/Supervisor.

For more information and more exclusive content, go to Broadway’s Best Shows.

“Show of Titles” will be livestreamed on Stellar at 8M EST/5PM PST and available for a strictly limited amount of time. Starting May 17, tickets will be on sale for $29. Starting May 21, tickets will be $39. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Actor’s Fund.

The Executive Producer of “Show of Titles” is Jeffrey Richards.

Manhattan Theatre Club’s production of Lackawanna Blues‘ will begin Broadway performances September 14th. The play, written, performed and directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, will open at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre September 28.

A new Documentary About Ann Reinking “The Joy Is In The Work” to debut on YouTube. This is a tribute documentary film about Ann Reinking as a teacher, mentor, and inspiration during her time at Broadway Theatre Project between the years 1991 and 2004. Students share the stories of their experiences training with her and the knowledge she gave them in helping them grow as artists and as people. Actors, dancers, and singers from all walks of life featuring interviews from Patrick Wilson, Michael James Scott, Ashley Brown, Lorin Latarro, Matthew López, Connor Gallagher, Dylis Croman, and many more. ​The film is a collection of stories, archival videos, and photos of unseen rehearsals and performances during the summer program Ann Reinking co-founded and ran during the years of 1991 through 2004. ​The tribute documentary was curated and created by Chase Brock, Darren Lorenzo, and David Haverty (All previous students of Ann Reinking).